Hamirpur, March 6: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday dedicated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 77 crore in Hamirpur. The Chief Minister, addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the much-awaited Hamirpur bus stand, said that it was for the last 15 years that the construction work of this bus stand was in limbo, and now that the foundation stone has been laid, this project will be completed in one and a half years with an outlay of Rs 65 crore.

Lashing out at the BJP, the Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate on the part of BJP legislators in Vidhan Sabha who never wanted the budget to be passed during the session, and they resorted to unconstitutional tactics in a bid to overthrow the government. The people of the state have elected the present government, and it will complete its tenure in the service of the people, he said. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dismisses Resignation Rumours, Vows To Complete Full Term (Watch Video).

CM Sukhu said that despite financial constraints, the government has taken various historic decisions for the welfare of the people in the last 14 months, which prove that the government is here to "serve the people and not to enjoy the power". Due to the earnest efforts of the government, the revenue of the state has increased to nearly 20 per cent, he said.

"Even in these dire fiscal conditions, the government has completed its five guarantees within a year and three months. We have announced the Indira Gandhi Pyari Bahana Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna wherein Rs1500 will be provided to all the eligible women from next fiscal. Besides, we restored the OPS in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of the government, and due to this decision, many economic restrictions were imposed on us by the Central Government," the CM said. Himachal Pradesh Congress Crisis: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Responsibility for Abhishek Manu Singhvi's Rajya Sabha Poll Debacle (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 77 crore, which included the foundation stones of a Rs 65 crore modern bus stand at Pucca Bharo and also performed the foundation stone laying ceremonies for the Rs 2.62 crore residential accommodation of animal husbandry department, residential accommodation of PWD to cost Rs 1.49 crore, and the Rs 1.50 crore augmentation of the Jattan-Ghirthan Lift water supply scheme.

The Chief Minister dedicated the Rs 2.23 crore office building of District Welfare Officer, Science Block of Government Girls Senior Secondary School Hamirpur completed with an outlay of Rs 2.40 crore. He also inaugurated Vigilance Police Station building constructed at a cost of Rs 2.48 crore, additional building block of ITI Hamirpur completed with an outlay of Rs 1.38 crore and building of One Stop Centre at Rakrial built at a cost of Rs 48 lakh.

The Chief Minister also flagged off Awahdevi-Hamirpur-Ayodhya HRTC bus service on the occasion.

