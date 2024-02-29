Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday took full responsibility for Singhvi’s defeat in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha Elections 2024. In a setback for the Congress party, senior leader and spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi failed to secure a Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh in the biennial elections held on Wednesday. Singhvi, backed by the Congress and its allies, lost to BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dismisses Resignation Rumours, Vows To Complete Full Term (Watch Video).

Himachal Pradesh Congress Crisis

VIDEO | Here’s what Congress leader DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) said on the political showdown in Himachal Pradesh earlier this week. “I am very sorry on behalf of (party) workers who watched the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections. Our honourable CM (Sukhvinder Singh… pic.twitter.com/jJ0n356Txl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 29, 2024

