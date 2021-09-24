Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): HIOX India is a customer-oriented web hosting provider that offers multiple domain registrations and web hosting solutions.

Incepted in the year 2004 in Coimbatore, it helps Startups, Entrepreneurs, Students, Freelancers, Solopreneurs, and other professionals to own a website. The hosting plan ranges from basic to advanced, giving several choices to website/app owners. HIOX India also offers customized hosting plans to meet client requirements.

It takes pride in providing the most affordable domain and hosting combo offers in India. Each of the web hosting plans at HIOX India comes with email, FTP, and sub-domains. HIOX India offers cheap domain registration services along with Linux & Windows hosting services for the startups, shared, Resellers, VPS, and dedicated server hosting plans for large-scale business professionals.

A good website is the foundation of a successful business and this requires quality hosting services. HIOX India provides several choices to the website/app owners to help them choose the most suitable hosting option for their project/website.

E. Rajesh Kumar, the Founder & CEO of HIOX India believes in the power of the Internet. He further adds, "A good hosting leads to better security, website loading time, downtime, search engine rankings, website backup, and cost. We take the onus of the services we offer.

In the current digital era, quality and cost have become the major deciding factors for any collaboration. Thankfully, Hiox India offers cost-effective and reliable services with high-performance servers to small businessmen, solopreneurs, enterprise-level business professionals, and startups. By offering the best website hosting solutions and cheap domain registration services, HIOX India is proud to have doubled its revenue in the last 3 years.

Backed up by a team of industry experts, HIOX India takes additional efforts to support clients in running their businesses smoothly. Besides the technical specialists, take all measures to give the clients the best website hosting and domain registration experience. The clients are also supported via Live Chat, Phone Calls, and Emails.

Hiox India offers web hosting plans like shared hosting, VPS hosting, Apps hosting, and Java hosting at cost-effective prices. HIOX India's bestseller plan .IN Domain Name is currently priced at Rs 99 (yearly) and .IN +1GB Hosting is priced at Rs. 499 (yearly).

With a 60% yearly growth vision, Hiox India is on its journey to build and strengthen your online identity. Click https://www.hioxindia.com/ for more information on web hosting services. You may drop an email at sales@hioxindia.com for any queries.

