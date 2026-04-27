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Agency News Agency News Business News | HMD Taps Raghav Juyal as Brand Ambassador, Unveils Vibe 2 Teaser on Flipkart Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: HMD today unveiled a partnership with Raghav Juyal, the dynamic all-round entertainer captivating audiences across the big screen and OTT platforms, alongside teasing the upcoming launch of its new smartphone, Vibe 2, in India, which will be introduced through its official e-commerce partner, Flipkart.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 27: HMD today unveiled a partnership with Raghav Juyal, the dynamic all-round entertainer captivating audiences across the big screen and OTT platforms, alongside teasing the upcoming launch of its new smartphone, Vibe 2, in India, which will be introduced through its official e-commerce partner, Flipkart.

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As a new-age Pan-India star, Raghav has evolved from raw talent into a cultural icon driven by bold, unconventional choices that strongly resonate with Gen Z and millennial audiences. Known for his authentic, unfiltered, and effortlessly relatable persona, he has built a strong youth connect, mirroring the ethos behind HMD's upcoming Vibe 2 on Flipkart, which is designed to celebrate self-expression and individuality for a new generation of users.

This alliance marks a pivotal step in HMD's reinvention, reflecting a shared spirit of disruption and evolution. Raghav's journey across dance, television, OTT, and cinema defined by bold, unconventional choices echoes the brand's vision of redefining smartphone innovation through accessible, value-driven technology. Complementing this, the recently teased Vibe 2, introduced through a high-energy, youth-first digital campaign, underscores HMD's intent to build anticipation for its upcoming lineup while embracing a more expressive, lifestyle-led narrative, further amplified by its strategic collaboration with Flipkart to scale reach across India.

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Sharing thoughts on the recent onboarding, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India, APAC and ANZ, said, "As we enter our next phase of growth, our partnership with Raghav, alongside the introduction of Vibe 2 and our strategic collaboration with Flipkart, marks a pivotal moment in HMD's reinvention journey. Together, these reflect a clear shift in how we are shaping the future of smartphones where technology is not just powerful, but deeply personal and culturally relevant. Raghav embodies the authenticity, creative energy, and individuality that resonate strongly with a new generation of users, aligning seamlessly with our vision of building human-centric devices that empower self-expression. With Vibe 2, we are extending this philosophy into our product experience bringing together accessible innovation, thoughtful design, and a more expressive, lifestyle-led approach to smartphones, further amplified through our partnership with Flipkart. As we scale this vision, our focus remains on delivering meaningful technology at scale, while building a brand that is as relatable and dynamic as the consumers we serve."

Speaking about the association, Raghav Juyal, commented, "HMD's human-centric approach to technology truly resonates with me, it's about empowering creators, not algorithms. What I deeply connect with is their spirit of doing things differently, which mirrors my own journey of making bold, unconventional choices that strike a chord with a generation that values authenticity and individuality. With their new smartphone, Vibe 2, the phone equips versatile storytellers like me with the clarity, power, and reliability to push creative boundaries across every screen and platform. I'm genuinely excited to bring a fresh, new-age energy to audiences through HMD's bold campaigns unlocking effortless creativity on the go and turning every moment into something truly alive and meaningful."

This partnership builds on HMD's strong momentum in 2026, driven by strategic collaborations including its association with Rajasthan Royals for IPL activations, a partnership with Sarvam AI to integrate advanced voice technology into feature phones, and a key launch alliance with Flipkart to expand nationwide accessibility for its upcoming smartphone lineup.

For further information, please contact the HMD press office: hmd@adfactorspr.com

HMD Vibe 2 will be launching soon on Flipkart. For more details, please visit the Flipkart page

About HMD

We are HMD, Human Mobile Devices. At HMD, we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.

Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

HMD Press Office: hmd@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)