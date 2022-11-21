New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/SRV): Innovacio Technologies is a technology powerhouse that provides customized digital solutions to clients and customers making their business efficient and enhancing enterprise revenue.

Kolkata-based tech company provides customized solutions for - Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Web and Mobile Applications, Game Development, Enterprise software, and Chatbots.

The tech company has been developing cutting-edge application solutions for various medium & large enterprises across many verticals since 2019. The company aims at the infusion of advanced technologies for the progress of IT Development.

Innovacio aims to define, architect, and build technological solutions from a financial perspective to provide the client with cost-effective, cutting-edge, and revenue-generating services for their business, thus the company delivers affordable Android & IOS Application Development Services to their clients.

Their clients range from big global companies to cutting-edge startups looking for custom solutions. Tech company has served 40+ clients till now including Forbes 500 clients. The tech company has provided its solutions for giant companies like Coca-Cola, Haldiram, Hyundai, Adidas, Lacoste, and many others.

The company works in IT services and Digital consulting. They also create Artificial intelligence-powered Mobile apps and web apps for enterprises. The company specializes in Facial recognition solutions, Number plate recognition solutions, Image recognition solutions, Machine learning solutions, Natural Language Processing, and chatbot development.

Innovacio Technologies also develop and design Blockchain-powered mobile apps, web apps, and smart contract development for various industries. The private blockchain can be used to make its coins, tokens, etc.

For that, they develop private blockchains from scratch (i.e. right from the genesis block). They also develop crypto exchange, both centralized as well as decentralized for mobile and web.

The tech company also provides its services in Smart contract development, for that they customize smart contracts for land mapping, supply chain, manufacturing, Banking, Finance, and Insurance hosted across different blockchain protocols.

Ever Since smartphone penetration has gone up, the requirement for game development and play to earn games has gone up. The company is into creating RPG games, AR/VR development, and Metaverse development as well.

Innovacio Technologies also helps clients make sense of huge data pools with the help of BI tools like tableau and Power BI. This helps clients make data-driven decisions.

Innovacio Technologies is also experienced in crafting full-stack custom software development on agile methodology, right from requirement gathering to product delivery. Generally, web, as well as mobile apps, are covered under full stack development.

Innovacio Technologies was founded in 2019. Osama Raushan is the founder of the company, he has a very deep interest in emerging technologies and how we can achieve singularity. Osama Raushan did his engineering at NIT Durgapur and worked in a multinational company for a few years, then he decided to take the entrepreneurial plunge. About his interest in technology, he says, "The aim of technology should be to make lives easier."

Osama Raushan, the founder and CEO of Innovacio Technologies said, "Treat your services as your product and treat your products as service." About the commitment to his clients, Raushan said, "In the service industry it's always better to under promise and over deliver rather than over promise and under deliver."

Expansion plans: Apart from the Kolkata office, we plan to have a Dubai office and a UK office within the next financial year.

Please find more details on - www.innovaciotech.com

You can further connect through - hello@innovaciotech.com or +91-9007271601

