Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced it has been named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) Managed Cloud Services (MCS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #AP47014921, August 2021).

Virtusa approaches every cloud migration project with a fresh approach to address a company's unique challenges and opportunities. With the latest tools and technologies and vast experience in successful large-scale cloud migrations, Virtusa builds comprehensive roadmaps for each individual client's cloud journey.

By utilizing this assessment and roadmap, Virtusa helps accelerate the migration of applications, data, workloads, and virtual machines (VM) to the optimal cloud platform for the client-whether that's Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Virtusa then focuses on completing migration with minimum disruption to business operations.

"We are proud to be recognized as a major player in the managed cloud services industry in Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) by the IDC MarketScape," said Naresha Supramaniam, Senior Vice President and Head of APAC, Virtusa. "This recognition not only validates our strong capabilities and commitments to helping clients achieve their transformation goals, it also reflects the tremendous momentum we have established in the managed cloud services market."

Virtusa has earned these accolades through its partnerships with leading cloud providers and by providing a range of offerings that span the entire software spectrum from DevSecOps, APIs, and Microservices. These offerings include cloud managed services, cloud native transformation, cloud migration services, cloud SaaS, cloud data and analytics, and cloud security services.

With a focus on return on investment (ROI), Virtusa assists clients to reduce time to market by up to 30 percent using its ATLAS environment discovery tool. Organizations can also maximize the usage of current environment using the tool to discover on-premise data center servers. Additional assets include Blueprint-as-a-code and Falcon.

For more information on Virtusa's cloud practice, please visit: www.virtusa.com/services/cloud.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market.

IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure.

This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

