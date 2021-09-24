Dehradun, September 24: The Uttarakhand government will start "Heli Seva" (Heli Services) from seven cities on October 7, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday. Under the "Heli Seva", chopper services will be operation from seven cities including Dheradun, Haldwani and Pantnagar. Pushkar Singh Dhami will kick off the "Heli Seva" services from newly-constructed terminal at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport on October 7. Public Bus Services Resumed in Uttarakhand's Tyuni After 15 Years.

Heli services between Dehradun-Shrinagar-Dehradun, Dehradun-Gauchar-Dehradun, Haldwani-Haridwar-Haldwani, Pantnagar-Pithoragarh-Pantnagar, Chinyalisaur-Sahastradhara-Chinyalisaur, Gauchar-Sahastradhara-Gauchar, Haldwani-Dharchula-Haldwani and Gauchar-Sahastradhara-Gauchar will commence from October 7. These services have been given clearance under the UDAN scheme. PM Narendra Modi to Visit Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Before October 10: Sources.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Launch of Heli Services From 7 Cities on October 7:

उत्तराखण्ड को एयर कनेक्टिविटी के क्षेत्र में बड़ी सौगात। 7 शहरों को हेली सेवा से जोड़ने के साथ-साथ किराए में भी कटौती की गई है। यह कदम राज्य में पर्यटन एवं तीर्थाटन को बढ़ावा देने के साथ - साथ प्रदेशवासियों को रोजगार से भी जोड़ेगा । pic.twitter.com/2HeMCnDisT — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 24, 2021

"Apart from connecting seven cities via Heli services, fares have also been slashed. This step will not only boost tourism and pilgrimage in the state, but also provide employment opportunities to locals," Dhami said in a tweet. The Chief Minister thanked Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for nod to the Heli services.

