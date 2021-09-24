Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals aim to build on their winning run as the two teams face off against each other in match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The DC vs RR clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 25, 2021 (Saturday). So ahead of the DC vs RR, IPL 2021 encounter, we being your head-to-head record, key battles and other things to look forward to. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals have justified their tag as the favourites after a commanding win over struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the UAE leg and will be aiming to extend their lead at the top when they face Rajasthan Royals. However, Sanju Samson’s team are entering the game on the back of an impressive win and have an opportunity to climb into the playoff spots if they get the better of the league leaders. IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan Surpasses KL Rahul To Become New Orange Cap Holder.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have met each other a total of 23 times and it is Rajasthan Royals who edge the head-to-head record with 12 wins. However, Delhi Capitals aren’t far behind with 11 victories next to their name.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 36, Key Players

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Kagiso Rabada will play a crucial role for Delhi Capitals while skipper Sanju Samson needs to step up for Rajasthan Royals. Yashasvi Jaiswal will also be aiming to build in his impressive outing for RR.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 36, Mini Battles

Shikhar Dhawan vs Musrafizur Rahman will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Ravi Ashwin vs Mahipal Lomror could also determine the outcome of the game.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 36 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (DC vs RR) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 25, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 36, IPL 2021 Match 36 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs RR match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs RR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 36 Likely Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith/Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Rajasthan Royals Likely Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Liam Livingston, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi.

