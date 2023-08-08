NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 8: Impact Mints India announces the launch of its limited edition ‘Impact Mints India Edition’ to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day. This special edition tin is a tribute to the rich diversity and unity that defines the essence of India.

The ‘Impact Mints India Edition’ is curated as a perfect token of respect and appreciation for the country on the occasion of Independence Day. The "Art by Impact" campaign is initiated to engage with mint lovers across the country, allowing them to share their unique perspectives on India. The diverse viewpoints served as an inspiration for the development of the "Impact Mints India Edition" tin.

Commenting on the launch of the limited edition ‘Impact Mints India Edition’, celebrating Independence Day, Ayush Dugar, Chief Marketing Officer at Impact Mints India said, "We are thrilled to present the 'Impact Mints India Edition' to our valued customers. The team was determined to create a design that evokes patriotism, love, and pride for the nation while remaining relatable to every Indian, transcending cultural boundaries. This tin is not just a product; it is a testament to the beautiful unity that binds us as a nation. We sincerely hope that this special edition tin will evoke a profound connection with our beloved country, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of our customers."

With meticulous attention to detail, each element of the tin is thoughtfully curated to represent the kaleidoscope of Indian culture and the spirit of unity in diversity. The design encapsulates the essence of India's varied traditions, landmarks, and vibrant colors, truly capturing the heart and soul of the nation.

The limited edition is launched following the resounding success of the World Cup campaign by Impact Mints India in December 2022, where the brand received overwhelming feedback from its customers, implying the demand for an exclusive Indian-themed tin being fervent. Embracing this enthusiasm, Impact Mints India has embarked on a creative journey to design a tin that reflects the myriad colors and facets of Indian culture. Additionally, the brand will be launching a limited edition ‘Cricket World Cup tins’ soon.

Within a short span of seven years, Impact Mints has made strong inroads in the Indian consumer market. Available in very popular flavours like Peppermint, Spearmint and fruity flavours of Peach and Honey Melon, these mint drops in bright packings are popular among consumers of all age groups. In early 2023, the brand added more refreshing summer flavours of Watermelon, Pineapple and Lychee.

With a very robust marketing strategy and great distribution across the country, Impact Mints today is found at every retail outlet, airport and malls. The brand with its peppy flavours and very attractive packaging has charted at double-digit year-on-year growth in the Indian market. And more is yet to come as Impact Mints is set to launch the much-awaited exclusive India edition in May 2023.

