The Achievers of India Authors Academy with Sweta Samota and Manish Samota at Inorbit Mall, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: The India Authors Academy (IAA), led by Sweta Samota, bestselling author and India's leading book author coach, along with co-founder Manish Samota, marked an extraordinary literary weekend by hosting two impactful events--the India Authors Creativity Retreat on May 3 and the Navi Mumbai Literature Festival on May 4. Together, these events celebrated the power of storytelling, creative expression, and author-driven entrepreneurship in India's fast-evolving literary landscape.

Also Read | 'Is the Home Minister Resigning': Congress Demands Answers From Government for Security Lapses in Pahalgam During Terror Attack.

Held at Fortune Select Hotel and Inorbit Mall, Navi Mumbai, the two events drew in over 10,000 visitors, featured 100+ authors, launched over 40 new books, and honored top-performing writers from the IAA community.

India Authors Creativity Retreat: Awakening the Creative Genius Within

Also Read | Inspiring Vesak and Buddha Purnima 2025 Messages To Share Wisdom and Light.

The Creativity Retreat, held on May 3 at Fortune Select, was attended by 95 passionate authors and creators. The day-long retreat, led by Sweta Samota and Manish Samota, dived deep into the science and soul of creativity principles, and how authors can unlock their unique genius to enter the Lakshmi (Wealth) Zone.

The event also celebrated community achievements with the presentation of:

* 48 IAA Author Awards, 5 IAA Voice Awards

* 2 IAA Luminary Prizes (for Rs1 lakh+ revenue authors) presented to - Dr Lakshmi Ajoy and Kaushal Kishore

* 2 IAA Booker Prizes (for Rs 5 lakh+ book sales and impact) to Mrittika Mal and Ruchi Chandra Verma

Inspiring authors from IAA shared how they turned their books into successful income-generating assets, offering practical tips and mindset shifts to fellow authors.

Navi Mumbai Literature Festival: A Celebration of Voices, Ideas, and Books

On May 4, the Navi Mumbai Literature Festival turned Inorbit Mall into a vibrant literary hub. With 58 IAA authors showcasing their books, the festival welcomed over 10,000 visitors who browsed, bought, and interacted directly with authors.

Festival Highlights Included:

40+ Book Launches, including The Pages of Power Volume 3, an anthology of empowering author journeys.9 Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions on fiction, non-fiction, and academic publishing55+ Author Interviews, offering powerful insights into the journey and struggles behind the books

Live Book Sales and Signings, creating meaningful connections between authors and readers

The event was a testament to the power of community, where authors and readers engaged, discovered new stories, and left inspired.

Transforming Publishing and Branding Through Books

Through the India Authors Academy, Sweta Samota--bestselling author and India's leading book author coach--and Manish Samota, co-founder of IAA and 10X You and Mindset Coach are not only empowering authors to write and publish books, but also teaching them to build personal brands, generate revenue, and establish thought leadership through strategic book marketing. Their academy goes beyond traditional publishing models by combining writing mentorship with cutting-edge branding strategies--transforming books into powerful tools for visibility, income, and influence.

From first-time authors to six-figure earners, IAA's approach is helping creators position themselves as category leaders in their niches. The success of their students is proof that publishing a book is no longer just a dream--it's a career amplifier and a business asset when done right.

IAA: India's Fastest Growing Author Community

These back-to-back events underscore the unstoppable momentum of the India Authors Academy, co-founded by Sweta and Manish Samota. With over 6,500 authors trained and empowered, IAA is redefining India's author landscape and nurturing a movement toward making India the Author Capital of the World.

Sweta Samota shared:"These two days weren't just events--they were a celebration of courage, creativity, and community. From sparking inner genius to showcasing books in front of thousands, our authors are truly leading a revolution in storytelling."

Manish Samota added:"The energy was electric. Seeing so many people connect over books, ideas, and impact made it clear--we're not just building authors, we're building leaders and changemakers."

About India Authors Academy

Founded in 2018, the India Authors Academy (IAA) is India's leading platform for aspiring and established authors. It offers complete support for writing, publishing, marketing, and branding through its unique programs like the Success Author Launchpad, Influence Accelerator, Story Coach Certification and Diamond Certification.

To learn more or join the movement, visit:

India Authors Academy

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)