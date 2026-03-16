New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): India is currently negotiating six Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with different countries and regional groups as part of its efforts to expand trade partnerships, according to information released by the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry said negotiations are ongoing with Australia, Sri Lanka, Peru, Chile, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Israel.

Also Read | Viral Video From West Bengal: Students of Bhadrakali High School Served Golgappas for Mid-Day Meal Amid LPG Crisis.

Among these, the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations began in February 2023. Since then, 11 rounds of negotiations have been held so far as both sides continue discussions on the proposed trade pact.

India is also negotiating the India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA). Talks for this agreement began in 2015 and a total of 14 rounds of negotiations have been held. The last round of discussions took place from July 24 to July 26, 2024.

Also Read | Haunted House Viral Video Link: The Dangerous Scam Hiding Behind the Trending Clip.

Negotiations are also underway for the India-Peru Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The talks were launched in 2017 and nine rounds of negotiations have been conducted so far. The latest round of discussions was held from November 3 to November 5, 2025.

The ministry also shared that India has initiated negotiations with Chile for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The negotiations were launched on April 1st, 2025 and four rounds of discussions have been held so far. The most recent round of talks took place from December 1 to December 5, 2025.

The commerce ministry also said India has started negotiations for an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The first round of negotiations for this agreement was held from November 26 to November 28, 2025.

In addition, India has begun discussions for a Free Trade Agreement with Israel. The first round of negotiations between the two countries was held in February 2026.

The ministry noted that these ongoing negotiations are part of India's broader efforts to strengthen its trade relations with global partners and expand market access through comprehensive trade agreements.

Apart from the ongoing negotiations, the ministry also highlighted progress in other trade agreements. India has signed FTAs with the United Kingdom on July 24, 2025 and with Oman on December 18, 2025, which are currently under ratification.

Meanwhile, negotiations for FTAs with New Zealand and the European Union have already been concluded.

The ministry added that India has also launched negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States in March 2025. On February 7, 2026, India and the United States announced that they had reached a framework for an interim agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The ministry also noted that the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is currently under review for upgradation. The review process started in 2016 and a total of 11 rounds of negotiations have been held so far, with the last round taking place in Seoul from July 17 to July 19, 2024.

The ministry further stated that Terms of Reference (ToR) have been signed for several upcoming trade negotiations. These include a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Philippines, a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Maldives, an FTA with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Canada. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)