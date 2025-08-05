NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 5: In the heart of New Gurugram's thriving growth corridor, Better Choice Realtors Pvt. Ltd. has launched its highly anticipated commercial plotted development -- India World Mart. Strategically located in Sector 88A, bang on Dwarka Expressway, this Shop-Cum-Office space in Gurgaon is being positioned as the next major commercial epicenter of Delhi-NCR, offering unmatched connectivity, premium infrastructure, and exceptional investment returns.

Registered under HARERA No. RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/960/692/2025/63, India World Mart Sector 88A is part of the larger "India Project" -- a collaborative development of commercial and residential zones by different developers aimed at transforming the sector into a self-sustained smart business ecosystem.

More than just a commercial complex, India World Mart by Better Choice is a visionary destination designed to foster modern enterprises, innovation, and global-standard commerce. These commercial plots offer unmatched accessibility--just 2 minutes from the upcoming metro station, 15 minutes from IGI Airport, 5 minutes from SPR and NH-8, and less than 10 minutes from Yashobhoomi, one of Asia's largest convention and exhibition centers. The site also lies opposite to the proposed 1,000-acre Global City by HSIIDC, envisioned as a major financial and industrial hub of the future.

Strategically positioned at the center of a rapidly growing, high-income residential belt, India Worldmart benefits from an established and expanding consumer base. Over 10,000 residents are already planned within the larger India Project, with an estimated 5 lakh+ future footfall expected in the coming years. Surrounded by premium residential developments from leading builders, India World Mart Sector 88A already serves a catchment of over 20,000 families, with 9,000+ residents within walking distance

India Worldmart offers freehold SCO plots with approved construction for Basement + Ground + Four Floors. Raheja worldmart is equipped with modern, business-friendly infrastructure including a gated complex with separate entry and exit, dedicated visitor parking, a children's play area, and landscaped zones featuring water elements and an open-air theatre. Additional features such as Modern Standard Facade design, optional 100% power backup, concealed spaces for air conditioning units, and low maintenance design make it a high-functionality. The flexible layouts allow investors and entrepreneurs to custom-build showrooms, clinics, offices, cafes, and more -- with full ownership of both land and structure.

What makes this offering especially attractive is its limited availability. According to Mr. Mihir Jha, official spokesperson for Better Choice Realtors, "Most of the units have already been booked within the first week, and only a few are currently available. The response has been overwhelming due to the location and scope of the project. This limited availability ensures exclusivity, higher value appreciation, and premium visibility for early investors."

The construction of infrastructure is already at an advanced stage, providing greater assurance of timely delivery and early operational readiness for businesses.

From an investment standpoint, India World Mart Dwarka Expressway stands out with a projected rental yield of 10-12%, and capital appreciation expected to be more than 100% by 2030 as per market trends.

Key Highlights of India Worldmart:

* Government-Approved Layout: Haryana Government-approved standard design ensures compliance and ease of development.

* Modern Infrastructure: Wide internal roads, ample parking, high-quality construction standards, and eco-conscious planning.

* Investor-Friendly: Direct Branding facing Dwarka Expressway, High ROI potential in one of the most rapidly appreciating real estate zones in North India.

India World Mart by Better Choice is not just a commercial investment -- it's a strategic business move. With future-ready infrastructure, exceptional location advantages, and a fast-growing consumer base, it offers brands and enterprises the visibility, value, and platform they need to grow and thrive.

