New Delhi [India], June 12: Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU), one of the leading engineering universities in Russia, is thrilled to announce the last opportunity for Indian applicants not to miss the chance to begin the studies already this September. With a rich history spanning almost 125 years, SPbPU is a world-class scientific centre in the picturesque city of St. Petersburg.

Studying at SPbPU offers numerous benefits to Indian applicants. Firstly, the university boasts a unique campus spread across more than 120 hectares, featuring state-of-the-art academic and research buildings, a sports complex, a library, a cafe, co-working areas, a polyclinic, and 23 dormitories. The proximity of four metro stations to the campus ensures convenient transportation. Notably, all international students are provided with accommodation in the dormitories. The international campus, designed to facilitate the quick adaptation of international students, brings together international services, the Admissions Office, and pre-university training units for international applicants. The campus fosters a friendly, multicultural atmosphere and a vibrant student life.

SPbPU takes pride in its diverse community, with students from 107 countries studying at the university. This international exposure creates a rich learning environment and encourages cross-cultural understanding. Furthermore, SPbPU offers affordable, high-level education across a wide range of disciplines. The university's 12 educational institutions collectively provide over 400 Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD degree programs, allowing Indian students to specialize in fields such as energy, IT, mechanical engineering, biotechnology, business and economics, and many more. The Polytechnic University ecosystem encompasses over 100 research and production laboratories, several of which are established in collaboration with renowned global companies.

An essential aspect for Indian applicants considering SPbPU is the international recognition of the university's degree programs. SPbPU's Foreign Education Documents Examination Center possesses extensive expertise in recognition of foreign education documents and related fields. For years, the centre has played a vital role in facilitating the recognition of SPbPU diplomas abroad. Graduates from SPbPU, whether Russian or foreign, can obtain the Common European Diploma Supplement and an English transcript that includes details of the disciplines studied, grades received, and workload converted into ECTS.

Moreover, SPbPU offers a vibrant student life with numerous opportunities for engagement. The university hosts dozens of creative associations, scientific groups, clubs, communities, councils, and curators, organizing hundreds of annual events catering to diverse interests. Notably, the international student club, PolyUnion, provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and create memorable events. From celebrating international festivals to organizing sports activities, SPbPU ensures that there is something for everyone. Additionally, services like TutorForces assist students in adapting to life in Russia, managing academic tasks, and addressing everyday challenges.

For sports enthusiasts, SPbPU's sports club offers classes in more than 80 sports disciplines. The club boasts excellent facilities, including a spacious swimming pool, a vast stadium, and sports halls for various indoor sports. Indian students can join sports teams, visit the gym, and become part of support groups, fostering a sense of camaraderie and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

In case the student seizes the opportunity for the 2024 academic year, it is worth considering the possibility to get a world-class education in a breathtaking city this opportunity with a scholarship at Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University.

The scholarship opportunity comes in two forms: the international student competition Open Doors: Russian Scholarship Project and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation's quota for foreign applicants. Both options provide Indian students with the chance to pursue Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD degrees at SPbPU.

To learn more about the scholarship programs and admission process visit the official website of SPbPU.

