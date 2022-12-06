New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): India's total coal production increased 11.66 per cent to 75.87 million tonne (mt) during November 2022 from 67.94 mt in November 2021, according to a statement from the ministry of coal.

According to the latest figures of the ministry, during November 2022, Coal India (CIL) registered a growth of 12.82 per cent, whereas Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) and captive mines /others registered a growth of 7.84 per cent and 6.87 per cent, respectively.

Of the top 37 mines in coal production as many as 24 mines produced more than 100 per cent and production of five mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent, the ministry's statement added.

The power utilities despatch has increased by 3.55 per cent to 62.34 million tonne (mt) during November 2022 as compared to 60.20 mt in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

Coal-based power generation has registered a 16.28 per cent growth in November 2022, against November 2021 and the overall power generation in November 2022 has been 14.63 per cent higher than the power generated in November 2021.

India's total coal production stood at 448 million tonne as of October 2022, an 18 per cent year-on-year rise from the production during the corresponding period of last year, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.The growth of coal production from Coal India is also more than 17 per cent. The growth in average rakes per day availability is helping in transporting higher quantities of coal and building up stocks at power plants. (ANI)

