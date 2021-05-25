Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): NTTF, a well-known brand in the Vocational Education field serving the society for the last 61+ years, is now opening a Technical Training Centre in Alundur at the premises of M/s J R Polytechnic, situated in Trichy.

Trichy Training Centre(TyTC) NTTF Technical Training Centre, (J R Polytechnic College Campus) Soorakudipatti, Trichy-Viralimalai Road, Trichy.

Trichy being the hub of reputed schools and colleges, NTTF has strategically located its new campus of vocational training for the benefit of young learners to make them employable. The Centre will have state of the art, Infrastruture with CNC machine, 3D printing (Stratasys), Industrial Robots (Fanuc), etc., to provide best in class training to students.

NTTF would be soon commencing its most popular and Internationally accredited Three Year Diploma Program in "Mechatronics Engineering & Smart Factory" at this new Centre for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

The state-of-the-art Training facility would be installed by NTTF to run the industry recognised Mechatronics course. The students would also be getting additional certificates every year upon successful completion of the assessment conducted by NSDC/ SSC as per NSQF standards.

Additionally, NTTF Diploma students may also pursue concurrent International Diploma program and on successful completion of the assessment they will get an additional International Diploma by NOCN, UK, which will open up doors for pursuing higher education overseas.

As more businesses advance their technologies and turn to sophisticated intelligent systems and robotics, Mechatronics Engineering will continue to grow in demand. At the intersection of mechanics, electronics, and computing, mechatronics specialists create simpler, smarter systems.

The multidisciplinary skills and knowledge gained in mechatronics engineering technology will give the students the solid base to solve complex engineering problems especially in the Industrial automation field.

The institution has an enviable track record of industry placement of its technicians and engineers with attractive salaries, both in India and abroad.

ITI qualified students would be enrolled under lateral entry scheme to complete the Diploma program in just two years.

