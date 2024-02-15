VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 15: In her recent article titled "Listen to India's young: Just like NRIs have done abroad, our youth can crack the glass ceilings created by social divisions," Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Chairperson and MD, Kirloskar Systems Pvt Ltd strikes a chord resonating with the aspirations of India's burgeoning youth population. Her words echo the sentiments of a generation eager to break free from the shackles of tradition and rewrite the narrative of their nation's future.

Mrs Kirloskar invokes the imagery painted by V.S. Naipaul in "A Million Mutinies Now," highlighting India's evolution from a land of simmering discontent to a powerhouse fuelled by the energy of 300 million ambitious and resilient young minds. She draws parallels between the success of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) abroad and the potential of India's youth to overcome internal barriers of class and caste.

Quoting statistics that showcase the achievements of Indians in foreign lands, she emphasizes the untapped potential within India's borders. The article on her blog points out that if Indians can shatter glass ceilings overseas, they can certainly do the same at home. From dominating Fortune 500 boardrooms to confidently navigating the bustling streets of India's cities, the youth are making their mark felt across all sectors.

One poignant example cited is that of a vegetable vendor featured on Shark Tank India, symbolizing the fusion of traditional livelihoods with the opportunities afforded by India's digital revolution.

Mrs Kirloskar draws attention to the diversity inherent in India's social fabric, likening it to the alloying of metals that strengthens steel. This diversity, she argues, fuels the dynamism and adaptability of India's youth, setting them apart on the global stage.

Moreover, Kirloskar stresses the importance of emotional intelligence and empathy nurtured by India's syncretic culture, qualities that are essential for navigating the complexities of the modern world. She calls upon the political, economic, and civil society establishments to empower the youth by forging a shared vision for the nation's future--one that embraces their aspirations without sacrificing the ambitions of others.

As India celebrates 75+ years of independence, the article reminds us that true freedom lies in realizing each individual's potential. She envisions a future where the dreams of India's youth are acknowledged and actively supported, ushering in unprecedented growth and prosperity.

In a time when the world is witnessing the rise of youth-driven movements and initiatives, the article serves as a timely reminder of the transformative power vested in India's young minds.

