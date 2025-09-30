New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Addressing Aero Tech India 2025 organised by FICCI in partnership with CAPSS, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, SYSM AVSM VM, told industry leaders and policymakers that even 99 per cent indigenous content was insufficient if critical components remained import-dependent.

"If the supplies of those critical components are choked, we will not be able to ramp up production when needed," Bharti said, encouraging manufacturers to achieve 100 per cent indigenisation within defined timeframes.

"We need to put our innovation on afterburner. This cruise setting will not do," Air Marshall Bharti declared, criticising delays in moving from conceptualisation to operationalisation. Air Marshal Bharti presented a detailed framework for future conflict requirements, emphasising that wars will be won "not by the strongest alone, but by those who innovate faster, integrate better and are self-reliant."

His analysis divided future warfare into distinct phases, each requiring specific indigenous capabilities. The pre-kinetic phase demands what he termed "persistent, survivable ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) capabilities" operating in a highly informatised environment. "

This requires AI-driven real-time data analysis engines, quantum-resilient communications including software-defined radios and blockchain technology, and integrated sensors across ground, airborne and space-based platforms.

Air Marshal Bharti specifically called for more AWACS aircraft, enhanced radars on fighters and unmanned aerial vehicles, and RF sensors in lower frequency bands alongside electro-optical and infrared systems. For kinetic operations, the Air Force envisions full-spectrum warfare, spanning low-cost drones to high-precision systems that employ sixth-generation technologies and man-unmanned teaming. "Future warfare will be about collaboration between humans and machines," Bharti said. "Robots and autonomous systems integrated with AI would be fighting side by side with humans." However,Air Marsha Bharti identified weapon seeker technology as the most critical gap. "Considerable effort is being put in developing various kinds of weapons...but very few of us are looking at seeker technology," he said. The Air Force deputy chief urged manufacturers to invest in quantum computing for secure communications, scramjet engines to enable hypersonic missiles, core aero engine technologies for fighters and transport aircraft, directed energy weapons, and counter-drone capabilities. He noted the unmanned aerial systems field is "getting congested" and urged entrepreneurs to focus instead on enhancing platform capabilities, survivability and sensor integration. Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani, Director General of the Centre for Air Power and Strategic Studies, noted that India has successfully indigenised more than 14,000 imported line items through government portals, whilst five positive indigenisation lists have redirected approximately ₹2.5 lakh crores worth of contracts to domestic suppliers. A sixth list is expected by year-end. Gagan Kumar Sangal, Member, FICCI Defence and Homeland Security Committee, said: "Strengthening indigenous capabilities is not a choice but a strategic necessity. It calls for innovation, speed, and seamless collaboration between government, industry, academia, and the armed forces." He added that India must "not only meet its defence requirements through indigenous solutions but also emerge as a global leader in aerospace and defence manufacturing". Kishore Atluri, Member, FICCI Defence and Homeland Security Committee, emphasised the transformation underway. "For years, our defence sector, particularly the Indian Air Force, depended on foreign platforms, spare parts and support systems. Today, that scenario is rapidly evolving," he said, noting that India is transitioning from consumer to innovator in defence technology. (ANI)

