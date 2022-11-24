Following the French Solidarity Oxygen mission carried out by Team France in 2021, 60+ French companies are committed to boost their CSR activities in India

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) launched its CSR Initiative at the fourth edition of the IFCCI CSR Conclave and Awards in the presence of H.E. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and P.K. Sinha, IAS (Retd.), Former Cabinet Secretary to the Government of India and Member Advisory Board, European Business Technology Centre (EBTC) & CSR heads, policymakers, decision-makers, business leaders, CSR foundations and non-profit organizations.

The event was held on 23rd November 2022 at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, and witnessed a gathering of over 100+ business leaders from top French and Indian companies.

Initiated by the CSR committee of the Chamber, the Conclave showcased CSR projects of top French companies in India and recognized their efforts by presenting awards for the Best CSR Projects with a focus on five categories based on criteria such as Business-based social purpose, innovative CSR initiatives reinforcing the company's business purpose, Clear theory of change, impact & measurement, Concentrated efforts including employee volunteering. The event also commenced a CXO Panel Discussion on 'From CSR to ESG - Decoding ESG' representing their strong commitment to ESG in India.

His Excellency, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on this occasion said, "I am extremely proud to highlight the commendable efforts of French companies towards further boosting their CSR activities in India, across fields such as education, sustainability, healthcare, skilling and more. As our economies recover from a two-year pandemic, this commitment shows that French companies in India are here for the long run and play an active role in contributing to India's social and economic development."

Following the French Solidarity mission, gathering 60+ French companies in 2021, French companies are committed to pledge CSR funds, in SDG areas identified by Niti Aayog in this initiative. In 2021, with the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in India, France came to aid India at the request of the President of the French Republic & the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The French Team in India (Embassy of France, IFCCI, Business France, and CCEF) worked on a French Solidarity Mission to raise funds from French companies in order to purchase, install and maintain French oxygen plants in Indian hospitals. Until date, INR 55 Crores (approx. 6.1 million Euros) worth of donations has been raised, to buy 29 oxygen-generating plants for hospitals across India.

Payal S. Kanwar, Director General of IFCCI, said, "IFCCI is proud to launch its CSR Initiative which is the need of the hour to promote responsible CSR as a combined showcase of French companies in India. The initiative will collectively enable Governments, companies, NGOs, communities, and stakeholders at large who are committed to creating affecting impact via inclusive CSR."

Winning Companies

Winners: Education

Servier India Private Limited & Capgemini Technology Services India Limited

Winners: Environment and Sustainability

Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India Private Limited (RNTBCI)

Winners: Healthcare

Michelin India Private Limited

Winner: Skilling & Livelihoods

BNP Paribas India

Winners: Best CSR Project of the Year

Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF)

Winner: Jury Special Award

CMA CGM Agencies India Pvt. Ltd.

Special Recognition

ATOS Global IT Solutions & Services Private Limited

