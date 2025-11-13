New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Infibeam Avenues Ltd, a listed fintech company on Thursday reported its strongest quarterly performance to date, underscoring the success of its strategic transition to a fintech and AI-focused business model. The Gandhinagar-based firm posted a 93% year-over-year surge in gross revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reaching INR 1,964.9 crore, placing it within striking distance of a $1 billion annual revenue run rate.

According to a company statement, profitability followed suit, with PAT Margin climbing 42% to INR 64.9 crore during the quarter, driven by rising adoption of its digital payment platforms and a YoY 33% increase in Total Payment Volume (TPV), which hit 1172 billion payment processing transactions, as per the company's press statement on stock exchange. Growth was fuelled by merchant acquisition and higher payment transaction volumes in sectors such as utilities and recharge, travel and entertainments and services.

Chairman and Managing Director Vishal Mehta attributed the gains to the company's AI-led digital payment transformation. "The sharp rise in TPV and revenue underscores the growing trust our merchants and partners place in our platforms," Mehta said. "Our diversified digital offerings and focus on profitability position us well to cross the USD 1 billion revenue mark on a run-rate basis."

During the quarter, Infibeam concluded the sale of its Platform Business to subsidiary Rediff.com India Ltd. for INR 800 crore, allowing the parent company to concentrate on financial technology and AI-driven payments. The deal leaves Infibeam with over 80% equity in Rediff, which will now spearhead AI-first initiatives in commerce, content, and digital services.

According to company information, following the acquisition of Rediff.com, Infibeam becomes one of the few Indian fintech companies with an integrated merchant-plus-consumer digital ecosystem. While CCAvenue continues to power payments for millions of merchants, Rediff.com's large consumer base -- including over 100 million registered email users - enables the company to capture value across both sides of the digital economy. Rediff's AI-driven services -- including Rediffmail, Rediff.com's content platform, RediffTV, and the new Rediff Super App -- further solidify the Group's AI-led platform strategy.

Infibeam's expansion efforts have been aggressive during the quarter. The company launched PayCentral.AI, positioned as India's first agentic payments platform, and secured in-principle approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a Prepaid Payment Instrument license and also secured in-principle approval from International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to operate as a Payment Service Provider at GIFT-IFSC. As per the press statement, the company also completed fund raising INR 700 crore through a rights issue, which was oversubscribed by 1.4 times. (ANI)

