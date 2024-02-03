PNN

New Delhi [India], February 3: In a groundbreaking event, Enord Startup incubated in the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi Incubation centre hosted Drone Day on January 28, 2024. The occasion witnessed the convergence of industry leaders, innovators, scientists, policymakers, and experts in the field of drones and artificial intelligence (AI).

The event began with opening remarks by Shri Ashok Kumar Solanki, Vice President of Enord and former Registrar of IIIT Delhi. Special remarks were delivered by distinguished personalities including Shri Naresh Priyadarshi, CEO of IITD Innovation and Incubation Centre, and Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT Delhi.

A highlight of the day was the launch of Inspector Lite, India's First AI on Edge Drone developed by Enord. Rear Admiral Sanjay Misra VSM (Retd.), the Chief Guest, graced the occasion.

Inspector Lite is designed to operate in GPS-denied environments and is equipped with versatile payloads for various applications.

An important collaboration took centre stage as Enord and Aryavart Technologies Development Pvt Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership aims to leverage their combined capabilities and expertise to develop an AI on Edge VTOL Drone with a 2 kg payload, 2-hour endurance, and the capability to operate beyond 20 km in GPS-denied environments.

The event also featured two panel discussions. The first, moderated by Shri Naresh Priyadarshi, focused on the diverse applications of drones for inspection in Defense, Agriculture, Construction, Environment, and Ecology. Panellists' included Dr. Rabi N Sahoo, Shri Ankur Mathur, and Dr. Vijay Kumar Soni, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the discussion.

The second panel discussion, titled "Drone Hub 2030," was moderated by Gp Capt. (Dr.) R.K Narang VM (Retd.), Senior Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis (MPIDSA). The discussion covered topics such as the drone ecosystem, focus areas for startups, investor support, and entrepreneurship. Panellists' included Shri Kumar Saurabh, Shri Raja Singh, Prof. Rihan Khan Suri, and Col Manik Anandh.

The day concluded with a valedictory session by Dr. Babu Lal, Executive Director of Enord and former Executive Director of BHEL. The event not only showcased the latest advancements in drone technology but also fostered collaborations that are poised to shape the future of the industry. Drone Day at IIIT Delhi served as a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and innovation, leaving a lasting impact on the landscape of drone technology in India.

