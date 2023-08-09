India PR Distribution

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]/Boston [US], August 9: CIMCON Digital, an AI-led IoT technology company in the manufacturing space, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative AI-powered virtual assistant, Muni. Designed to revolutionize manufacturing operations, Muni is set to enhance data-driven decision-making and boost asset reliability.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How to Watch IND vs PAK Hockey Match Online on FanCode and TV Channels?.

Muni is a sophisticated human-like expert interface to its AI-based Machine Anomaly detection and diagnostics application, tailored for manufacturing stakeholders and decision-makers. By harnessing the NLP (Natural Language Processing) power of Generative AI, Muni enables a human-like conversation with manufacturing professionals to optimize asset availability, reliability, and efficiency in an easy and interactive manner.

Muni seamlessly integrates with CIMCON's VIBit (Vibration, Temperature, and Noise) and CIM edge IIoT Platform. These cutting-edge tools collectively gather real-time machine health and performance data at a split-second interval. The software then employs a combination of physics, proven rules, and a number of advanced machine learning algorithms to precisely detect anomalies and identify machine faults with associated risk levels as well as recommendations to fix them.

Also Read | Heart of Stone: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt’s Netflix Film!.

"We are excited to introduce Muni to the manufacturing industry," said Anil Agrawal, CEO of CIMCON Digital. "It is a game changer. It humanizes technology by enabling humanistic conversations where manufacturing professionals can question the system. This includes peeking into the way our software thinks resulting in quick decision making thereby avoiding costly machine downtime, saving plant owners hundreds of thousands of dollars while improving their brand. "

Here is an example of a conversation with Muni and a manufacturing head, Tom:

Muni: "Hello Tom, good morning. A few assets changed their health status since you last logged in. Would you like to know further details from me?"

Tom: "Yes, provide me a list of assets under high risk."

Muni: "Sure, Tom, the following assets are under high risk:

* Screw Compressor (Asset ID: COM-456)

* Pump 1 (Asset ID: PMP-789)

* AHU Blower (Asset ID: AHU-123)

* Force Draft Fan (Asset ID: FD-567)

Tom: "How many days has the Screw Compressor been at high risk?"

Muni: "The Screw Compressor (Asset ID: COM-456) has been at high risk for the past 5 days."

Tom: "What is its fault mode?"

Muni: The fault mode is BPFI (Ball Pass Frequency Inner) found on 'Motor Drive End Side’ of the Screw Compressor. The Non-synchronous energy at ball pass frequency in inner race 1xBPFI to 3xBPFI has increased.

Tom: "What's your recommendation?"

Muni: "My recommendation is to assign this task to the maintenance team for inspection of the inner race bearing and replace the bearing, if required.

Muni: “Is there anything else I can assist you with today?"

Tom: “No thanks, all set.”

As shown above, Muni’s interface is extremely interactive and intuitive, allowing users to get a clear picture of their plant health issues along with subsequent recommendations.

CIMCON Digital's Muni is poised to redefine the manufacturing landscape, propelling businesses towards data-driven excellence and unprecedented asset reliability. With its real-time insights and proactive recommendations, Muni showcases its potential to optimize manufacturing processes and drive decision-making for businesses in the industry to the next level.

"At CIMCON Digital, we are committed to bringing innovation and efficiency to the manufacturing sector," added Agrawal. "Muni embodies our dedication to harnessing the power of AI to unlock the full potential of manufacturing processes."

About CIMCON Digital: CIMCON Digital leverages 35 years of deep domain industrial experience of its parent company, CIMCON Software (I) Pvt. Ltd., to deliver cutting-edge Industry 4.0 solutions that incorporate IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning technologies. CIMCON Digital products and solutions help a diverse range of customers across Manufacturing, Water, Oil & Gas, among others, meet their net-zero and sustainability goals. The company has a global presence, with offices in the United States and India, and its mission is to create "One Connected Industrial World," making it a leading player in the IoT industry.

For more information on CIMCON’s digital transformation solutions, visit cimcondigital.com. For media inquiries, contact Aishwarya Agrawal at ashi@cimcondigital.com or call +91-95128 00836.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)