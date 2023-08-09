This week Alia Bhatt is all set to make her huge Hollywood debut as the star shares the screen alongside Gal Gadot in Netflix's action film Heart of Stone. Billed as a globe-trotting adventure filled with some huge action and stakes, the film boasts an impressive cast that certainly promises many twists and turns that are set to shock us. Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt Shares Excitement About Her Big Hollywood Debut!

The biggest hype factor for Heart of Stone is Alia Bhatt, whose appearance in the film is highly being anticipated by many. Starring alongside Gadot and Jamie Dornan, many are excited to see exactly how Bhatt stacks up against them. So, before you check out Heart of Stone on Netflix, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, a secret agent of the Charter working as a double agent inside MI6. She will be joined by Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan and Jamie Dornan as Parker. The film also stars Sophie Okonedo as Nomad and Matthias Schweighofer as Jack of Hearts. They will also be joined by Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Archie Madekwe, Jon Kortajarena and more.

Plot

Heart of Stone follows Charter agent Rachel Stone who must do her best to retrieve the secret weapon known as the Heart before it can be used for any wrongdoings. Embarking on a high stakes adventure, the film sees her go up against Keya Dhawan, a brilliant hacker, who plans on using the Heart for her own devious plans.

Watch the Trailer for Heart of Stone:

Release Date

Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan releases on Netfilx on August 11, 2023. To watch the film you will require a valid Netflix account. Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot Calls Her Character Efficient and Interesting, Says ‘Rachel Stone Is Different in Many Ways’.

Review

Reviews for Heart of Stone aren't available yet. As soon as we have one available, the page will be updated.

