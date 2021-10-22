New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IWG, the world leader in flexible workspaces and coworking, has signed one of its largest franchise deal with Conjoinix, a leading real estate, leasing and co working company headquartered in Delhi NCR.

The 18-centre partnership will expand IWG's presence further in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, J&K and Gujarat, and marks this as one of the largest deals by an individual franchisee in the brand's history.

Also Read | AP LAWCET Result 2021 Announced, Candidates Can Download Rank Card On Official Website sche.ap.gov.in.

The deal brings the total number of IWG centres to 130 locations across 25 cities in key states of India. The announcement follows an 8-centre development with Jaipur Bulls in Rajasthan and 4 Centres development with HAND Group in Punjab in July this year. Partnerships with franchise partners is in line with IWG's approach to scale up and fulfil the rising need for flexible, local office spaces as firms of all sizes embrace hybrid work patterns.

Commenting on the expansion, Harsh Lambah, Country Manager India, Vice President Sales, South Asia, said, "We are very pleased with this partnership with Conjoinix that will enable us to continue expanding IWG's brand presence across key business markets. Our franchise model provides partners with one-of-a-kind opportunity to make a lucrative investment that blends market-leading experience with strong local knowledge. We see Conjoinx as the perfect partners to increase our presence across north India. Going forward, IWG plans to encourage significant developers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal to join as Franchise partners."

Also Read | Honor X30 Max & Honor X30i Launching on October 25, 2021.

He further added, "Our data shows a steady 12% month-on-month increase in office and co-working visits since the second wave of the pandemic ended and has been very prominent across our locations in tier II and III cities. We expect this trend to continue increasing as we move into Q4. IWG is seeing increased demand from customers seeking professional workspaces that can be scaled up and down as needed, while also offering the flexibility of booking meeting rooms, or co-working spaces by the hour or day, dependant on their needs."

Highlighting the partnership, Neeraj Bansal, Director, Conjoinix said, "We are delighted to partner with IWG, a global leader in flexible workspaces at a time when everyone from start-ups to large corporates is seeking out and adapting to the hybrid and flexible working model. We anticipate a significant increase in demand for flexible co-working spaces across the Indian market as companies lean towards a more employee-centric approach. For us, a partnership with IWG was the logical step towards meeting this demand."

Ideal IWG franchise partners have the ability to operate and grow within a branded framework and open multiple centres across the contracted territory over a two-to-five-year period. The opportunity suits a range of businesses, from seasoned franchise professionals and entrepreneurs to building-owners and investor partners.

IWG announced a record-breaking start to 2021, adding a million new customers to its global network and signing the largest-ever contract with NTT, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation. NTT's 300,000 employees will have access to more than 3,500 IWG workspaces around the world as a part of the agreement. Regus now provides franchisees with a variety of office layouts and goods to help them sustain and grow their property investment portfolio.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)