Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 9: JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), a pioneering institution in multidisciplinary higher education, is set to host another successful edition of Jaipur Design Week 2024, an exemplary and insightful Design Festival that serves the purpose of creating a constituency of Design in India. Scheduled from 10th-17th March at the University's campus in Jaipur, and studios across the city, this seven-day event promises to be an immersive celebration of design across multiple disciplines.

Jaipur Design Week, #JDW'24 will feature a diverse array of events, including Project presentations, panel discussions, signature talk series, experiential workshops, and competitions, bringing together a vibrant community of designers, students, professionals, educators, and enthusiasts from across the country.

"Last year's Jaipur Design Week was a resounding success, and we are excited to build upon that momentum this year," said Prof. A Balasubramaniam, Director, Institute of Design, JKLU. "The festival provides a platform for creative minds to converge, collaborate, and push the boundaries of design thinking across various domains."

One of the highlights of JDW'24 year's festival is a session with a renowned French designer Martha Maria Le Bars, and a film screening in collaboration with Alliance Francaise de Jaipur. Attendees can look forward to a range of engaging events, including Open Studios, Designathon, Storytelling sessions, DesignThinking workshops, ThoughtSpot, Book Launch, Workshops such as AI Prompt Engineering, Film Screening, the Designer of the Year award ceremony, and Pantone Party.

The Open Studios, a four-day workshop at the JKLU campus in Jaipur, offers attendees the opportunity to learn from industry experts and academia through masterclasses covering diverse topics like Narrative Threads, Storytelling Magic, Bike Styling, Calligraphy, Adaptation into Visual Media, Introduction to Wayfinding and Signage Design, and Collaborative Perceptions.

The design week will have several industry experts including Prof. Vijay Kumar, Illinois Tech's Institute of Design in Chicago, delivering the inaugural address, Sarita Sundar, Author Designer, Rajeev Prakash, Type Designer, Founders of OJI Story, Oni Sen, Designer-turned filmmaker, to name a few.

Jaipur Design Week will also witness the launch of the Association of Designers of India (ADI) Student Chapter at JKLU, fostering a community of young design enthusiasts. In recognition of outstanding talent, the festival will honor Danisha Mehta, a Royal College of Art, London graduate with the 'Emerging Designer of the Year' award for her exemplary work in the field of design. As the recipient of this prestigious recognition, she will serve as a role model, inspiring the next generation to strive for excellence in their craft.

With its diverse array of events, Jaipur Design Week 2024 is set to be a vibrant confluence of creativity, innovation, and design excellence, creating a constituency of Design in India and fostering a thriving design ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: jaipurdesignweek.com.

Established in 2011 by J.K. Organisation (JKO), JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) is a pioneering institution committed to bridging the industry-academia gap, carrying forward JKO's illustrious 125-year legacy of nation-building. With cutting-edge programs in engineering, management, and design, JKLU offers experiential learning opportunities and boasts the highest faculty-student ratio in the region, accredited by NAAC. Through strategic partnerships, hands-on projects, and immersive internships, JKLU equips students with practical skills and real-world insights. With a commitment to nurturing dreams, JKLU offers personalized guidance and inclusive educational opportunities, ensuring that every student's aspirations are fulfilled.

For additional details, visit: www.jklu.edu.in.

