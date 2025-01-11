NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 11: The Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) and Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) awards, proudly presented by JK Tyre ever since its inception, was held at the beautifully curated Levitas Lounge in New Delhi. Recognized as the most prestigious accolade in the Indian automotive industry, these awards celebrate a remarkable legacy of innovation and excellence. The event was graced by prominent industry leaders, renowned journalists, and members of the automotive fraternity. This year's occasion was particularly significant as it marked the 20th anniversary of ICOTY.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, along with ICOTY Chairman Dhruv Behl, IMOTY Chairman Kartik Ware, and esteemed jury members, presented the awards to the winners.

The title of 20th Indian Car of the Year 2025 was bestowed upon the Mahindra Thar Roxx. The vehicle's innovative features, well-thought-out design and segment-best technology thoroughly impressed the jury. The Aprilia RS 457 was unanimously adjudged the 18th Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2025, proving its breathtaking performance and superior all-round ability were clear deciding factors in its victory.

On the momentous occasion, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, said, "The ICOTY and IMOTY Awards stand as a testament to the remarkable achievements in India's dynamic automotive landscape. These esteemed accolades celebrate excellence and innovation, reflecting the industry's unwavering commitment to progress. Over the years, the Indian automotive sector has demonstrated remarkable strides, solidifying its position as a global leader. At JK Tyre, we are proud to contribute to this legacy and recognize the dedication and ingenuity that drive this industry forward."

To cater to the growing popularity, acceptance, and availability of a wide range of premium cars from various manufacturers in the Indian market, the ICOTY jury introduced the 'Premium Car Award' in 2019. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class was recognized as the worthy winner of the title in 2025. Considering the evolving automotive landscape and Government's increased focused towards electric vehicles, the 'Green Car Award' was introduced in 2021, aimed at acknowledging manufacturers' contributions to the future of mobility. The MG Windsor proudly received the Green Car Award for 2025.

The cars and motorcycles nominated for this year's edition of the ICOTY and IMOTY awards were put through a thorough evaluation process. 28 jury members from across leading automobile publications with over 400 years of working experience evaluated the contenders across four categories. The judging process entailed an in-depth evaluation of each vehicle's attributes, considering factors such as price, fuel efficiency, design, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technological innovation, value for money, and adaptability to Indian driving conditions to determine the winners.

Dhruv Behl, Chairman, ICOTY, said, "The 20th edition of ICOTY is certainly a memorable one. ICOTY, the Green Car Award by ICOTY and the Premium Car Award by ICOTY are, far and away, the most coveted awards in the Indian automotive industry. Over the past two decades, ICOTY has set itself apart as being the most credible and respected awards in the industry. The 21-member ICOTY jury has a cumulative experience of 408 years, and it's an absolute honour for me to be Chairman of such an illustrious jury. I'd like to congratulate all the winners for bringing cutting edge technology and design to our roads in their respective segments."

Kartik Ware, Chairman, IMOTY, said, "The 18th edition of IMOTY saw competition as tough as it's ever been. The finalists were some of the best machines India has ever seen, their capabilities ranging across the wide spectrum bookended by performance and innovation, and everything in between that a motorcycle must possess. However, there can only be one winner, and the Aprilia RS 457 is a deserving one for the special feelings it brings to Indian riders. A big thanks to my fellow jury members for making my first time out as IMOTY chairman as smooth as possible. And an equally big thanks to JK Tyre for supporting IMOTY since its inception. One more fantastic motorcycle joins the ranks of IMOTY winners!"

On winning the ICOTY 2025 award, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, "We would like to thank the esteemed ICOTY 2025 jury for honoring the Mahindra Thar ROXX with this coveted award. This recognition reaffirms the global benchmarks of design, engineering, and manufacturing excellence we have pursued. The Thar ROXX represents a passion for charting new adventures--an ethos that resonates with enthusiasts everywhere. We remain deeply grateful to our customers, whose love and trust continue to fuel our commitment to deliver unforgettable driving experiences."

On winning the IMOTY 2025 award, Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited said, "In a year graced by exceptional motorcycles, the Aprilia RS457 has emerged as a true standout. The IMOTY 2025 jury has bestowed upon the Aprilia RS457 the title of 'Indian Motorcycle of the Year,' a resounding affirmation of its unwavering commitment to speed, agility, and Italian design. We are immensely proud to witness the Aprilia RS457 receive this well-deserved accolade. This recognition serves as a powerful testament to the dedication and passion exhibited by our team in crafting a motorcycle that truly embodies the spirit of Aprilia - speed, agility, and Italian design."

On winning the Premium Car Award 2025 by ICOTY, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The Long Wheelbase E-Class remains the most desirable luxury sedan for the discerning Indian luxury car customer. Highly advanced and personal than ever before, the Long Wheelbase E-Class is an unmatched combination of luxury, sheer comfort, ground-breaking technology, digital intelligence and superior driving dynamics; making it the unanimous choice as India's most admired luxury sedan. The coveted ICOTY Premium Car of the Year, is a firm testament to the Long Wheelbase E-Class' unparalleled luxury stature in the luxury car market. I dedicate this honour to the entire Mercedes-Benz India team, who made multiple 'India specific' enhancements to the car, making it highly suitable for the Indian conditions, exceeding even the most demanding customer requirements. The ICOTY Premium Car of the Year honour for the Long Wheelbase E-Class, salutes the innovation, pioneering spirit and brand legacy, that customers associate Mercedes-Benz with, inspiring us to create superior customer experience."

On winning the Green Car Award 2025 by ICOTY, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India said, "The MG Windsor is the right product at the right time with the right pricing and packaging. It is certainly a disruptor in the segment, redefining consumer perceptions about EVs. The strong sales momentum since its launch, highlights the evolving preference of consumers. The MG Windsor ticks all the boxes of their consideration sets, especially the value for money it delivers. The MG Windsor is all the more special to us because it has been successful in debunking myths around higher acquisition cost of EVs through path breaking initiatives such as Battery-As-A-Service and lifetime battery warranty. The interplay of all these factors has helped MG Windsor to emerge as the Green Car of the Year at the coveted ICOTY 2025. I would like to thank all our customers for their unwavering support, the esteemed jury at ICOTY and everyone at JSW MG Motor India who have worked relentlessly to make this achievement possible."

