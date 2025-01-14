Mumbai , January 14: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has joined hands with Tata Communications to elevate the connected car experience for customers worldwide. By leveraging the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, JLR's next-generation vehicles will provide seamless connectivity, smarter driving features, and real-time services in 120 countries, even in the remotest locations.

This collaboration strengthens the existing partnership between the two companies, marking a significant step in JLR's digital transformation and innovation strategy. The Tata Communications MOVE™ platform will play a pivotal role in JLR's upcoming medium-sized SUVs, slated for launch in 2026. It will ensure uninterrupted access to personalized connected services, enabling features such as media streaming and advanced vehicle tracking. Drivers will also benefit from resilient wireless communication that ensures connectivity in challenging environments.

The platform will enhance software over-the-air (SOTA) updates, allowing real-time improvements to vehicle diagnostics, performance, and maintenance.

Additionally, it will provide tailored connectivity solutions to keep customers and their families connected to their favourite apps and vehicle features, no matter where they are.

JLR's connected vehicles generate an impressive 2.5 terabytes of data daily, with an average of 500,000 electronic control units updated monthly.

By integrating Tata Communications MOVE™, JLR will significantly enhance its data exchange capabilities. This will allow engineers to gain deeper insights into vehicle performance, enabling faster updates and improved vehicle servicing.

The MOVE™ platform will also support the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and facilitate secure data exchanges between JLR and its vehicles. These advancements will contribute to smarter, more efficient vehicle management while reducing costs for customers.

Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of Tata Communications MOVE™, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "The automotive industry is continually innovating to meet ever-changing customer demands. Last year, our digital fabric enabled seamless connectivity across all JLR's production sites globally. As part of our extended partnership, we're now powering JLR's software-defined vehicle journey worldwide and enabling them to deliver advanced driving features in their cars."

Mark Brogden, Director of Digital Product Platform Off-Board at JLR, said, "The partnership with Tata Communications is the next step in our software-defined vehicle journey, offering highly secure and cost-effective data connectivity across 120 countries."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)