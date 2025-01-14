New Delhi, January 14: India has many billionaires who prefer luxurious and opulent lifestyles and are often seen with their expensive cars. These include Mukesh Ambani, Anil Agarwal, Radhakishan Daman, Adar Poonawala and others. However, beyond these names, there is an Indian billionaire who owns six Rolls Royce cars and recently bought the most expensive model available in India.

Yohan Poonawalla, an Indian billionaire, recently bought the new Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB worth INR 22 crore. The most expensive car was launched in India on February 23, 2018, at INR 10.48 crore (ex-showroom price). However, Yohan Poonawalla bought a customised version of the car, which doubled the price. Madhuri Dixit and Husband Dr Shriram Nene Buy Brand New Red Ferrari; Video of the Couple With Their Supercar Goes Viral – WATCH.

Yohan Poonwalla Car Collection, Adds Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB

Yohan Poonwalls's Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB Worth INR 22 Crore

As of August 2024, Yohan Poonawalla's net worth was estimated to exceed USD 27 billion (around INR Rs 2,26,000 crore). He has a fleet of the most expensive Rolls Royce cars launched in India, making him stand out among other billionaires like Mukesh Ambani, VS Reddy, and others. Nita Ambani also bought a customised Phantom VIII EWB to add to her car collection in 2024 with added "NMA" initials; however, it cost around INR 12 core.

Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB: Why Is it the Most Expensive Car in India?

Yohan Poonawalla bought a customised Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB with Bohemian Red colour and 22-inch brushed silver alloy wheels. It also includes starlight headlights and custom-painted "P" emblems on the rear quarter panels. The custom Phantom VIII EWB also comes with an illuminated grille and has a privacy suite, which was discontinued by the company before. However, upon the request of Poonwalla, it was added to the car. The privacy suite of Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB is a partition between the front and rear seats, bringing more privacy to those sitting. Honda Elevate Black Edition, Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition SUVs Launched in India; Check Price of Each Variants, Specifications, Design Upgrades and Features.

Which Other Cars Does Yohan Poonawalla Own?

Receiver of the prestigious Hero of the Rally award at the Mille Miglia UAE 2024, Yohan Poonawalla owns various customised cars from multiple companies. The Indian billionaire has vehicles such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Bentley. He also owns a customised 2016 Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB car of Queen Elizabeth. Regarding other purchases, Michelle Poonawalla also acquired a 30,000 sq. ft. mansion costing her INR 400 crore and INR 750 crore located in South Mumbai and is planning to buy another house soon.

