New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/GPRC): Baijnath Jewellers, PPN Market launched an exclusive collection of 18kt Gold Jewellery that is suitable to the pocket of customers looking for budget options in ornaments. This collection, featuring exquisite designs for women of all age groups, is made with 18kt gold to ensure that the products are lighter in comparison to 22kt gold jewellery. Despite that, the ornaments under this collection are sturdier and perfect for everyday as well as occasional wear.

Baijnath Jewellers are offering their products at gold rates much lower than most jewellery brands in the market. Besides, their collection boasts of fine pieces that are suitable for the use of the 'modern Indian woman." The stunning new 18kt gold collection also comes armed with the lowest making charges among the competition. There are also additional exclusive offers on the making charges for the current festive season.

All the products of Baijnath Jewellers are BIS-hallmarked and come with the promise of:

a) Assured exchange at full value and buyback

b) Purity guarantee & certified diamonds

c) Lifetime maintenance

The brand, known for its pragmatic approach to the jewellery business, has launched various well-received collections in the past like Rosetta, Ragini, Anant and Modena. These contain products made with gold, diamond and gemstones. But with the new 18kt Gold Jewellery collection, it has outshined all its past products, bringing to the fore adornments that claim an innovative approach to dressing up.

Theirs is the fifth-generation family business, which is committed to offering their customers the "best experience in jewellery retail." They ensure responsible sourcing of material and ethical business practices, which involve working with authentic craftsmen and experienced store personnel.

The Baijnath Jeweller's latest 18kt Gold Jewellery collection is an extension of their motto, i.e., to "transform profit into progress for the community."

