VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, announced today a significant milestone in maternal healthcare with successful integration of real time CGMS (Continuous Glucose Monitoring Study) Sensor Monitoring. This has yielded remarkable results for patients such as the 26-yr old woman with documented history of seizure disorder and learning disability.

Also Read | Singles Awareness Day 2024 Date: What Is Singles Appreciation Day? Know the History and Significance of the US Observance Dedicated to Single People.

Initially diagnosed as a pre-diabetic, her condition evolved into CGMS mother during pregnancy. Seeking specialized care, she turned to Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet during the 26th week of her gestational period.

Upon evaluation, her fasting and postprandial (PP) sugar levels were alarmingly high, exceeding 200 mg/dl. In normal circumstances for a GDM mother with twin babies, fasting levels should be around 70 - 90 mg/dl, and postprandial levels should stay within 120 mg/dl.

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Mandir in UAE: First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi Has Strong Mumbai Connection, Was Built by Parsi Group.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the medical team immediately initiated CGMS Sensor Monitoring to comprehensively assess and manage her sugar levels and medication dosages. Through the real time continuous monitoring the team was able to track her levels during crucial times throughout the day, including fasting, postprandial, pre-lunch, post-lunch, evening, pre-dinner, and post-dinner. The entire journey was attended to through the 24x7 Diabetic helpline number.

Under the guidance of Dr. K Baraneedharan, Senior Consultant Diabetologist, Physician Assistant Akshaya and Dr.Rani Preethi and the hospital's dedicated dietician, the team addressed the challenges posed by elevated sugar levels. Through a combination of real time continuous monitoring and adherence to a strict dietary regimen, her fasting sugar levels were significantly managed. Subsequently, her postprandial levels were also brought down to within the normal range over a period of 14 days. This success not only stabilized her diabetic levels but also had an impact on her delivery plan. Initially scheduled for a cesarean section at the 32nd week, the meticulous sensor monitoring and sustained diabetic levels allowed for a safe extension to the 35th week. The woman successfully underwent the procedure, delivering healthy twin babies without the need for NICU admissions.

Dr Baraneedharan Senior Consultant, Diabetolgoist emphasized, "The use of CGMS real time Sensor Monitoring has proven to be a game-changer in managing gestational diabetes, offering real-time adjustments to get the best outcomes for both mother and baby. The sensor monitoring is attached to the individual and the sugar levels are tracked at different time period through the day and the levels appear on our clinical dashboard thus helping us to be in touch with the mother for critical interventions. This was entirely managed by the team remotely and with regular reviews."

Adding to the success narrative, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, "In the pursuit of clinical excellence at Kauvery, the journey is as crucial as the destination. Patient care journey at Kauvery is a collective effort, where the collaboration of various disciplines forms the road to recovery. This multidisciplinary approach proved instrumental in facilitating a swift recovery for the mother and her new born, showcasing the power of collaborative care in ensuring holistic well-being. I appreciate Dr Baraneedharan and his team for restoring hope in the mother and her family."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)