New Delhi [India], March 17: Khushi Advertising, a leader in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, has announced a comprehensive brand transformation, unveiling a refreshed brand architecture and visual identity. This strategic evolution underscores the company's commitment to delivering seamless, high-impact, integrated OOH solutions across India.

Khushi's new tagline, 'HIGH VISIBILITY. CRAFTED.', encapsulates its deep understanding of locations, innovative approach and data-driven strategies that connect brands with audiences across multiple OOH formats. The company remains dedicated to delivering impactful campaigns that seamlessly integrate creativity and technology, ensuring optimal brand presence and visibility. With this strategic brand refinement, Khushi Advertising reaffirms its position as an industry leader, committed to delivering immersive, high-impact advertising solutions across the most influential consumer environments.

After two decades of dynamic growth, Khushi Advertising has recalibrated its brand identity to simplify and streamline engagement for clients and partners. The revamped architecture introduces distinct logos for its six key verticals--Cinema, Malls, Airports, Traditional & Digital OOH, Movie Marketing, and Corporate Parks--each specializing in tailored advertising solutions. This structured approach strengthens clarity and enhances brand impact across diverse consumer touchpoints.

Vishnu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising, emphasized that this transformation is more than just a visual change. "It signifies our continued commitment to integrating creativity, technology and consumer insights to deliver high-visibility advertising solutions. As the industry evolves, so do we, ensuring that our clients receive the most impactful and strategic OOH experiences." Over the years, Khushi has pioneered category-defining OOH solutions, especially in cinema advertising, while organically expanding into specialized OOH avenues. With an operational footprint across 38 cities and towns, the company leverages its deep market insights and regional expertise to decode consumer behaviour and execute campaigns with exceptional precision.

Pranay Shah, Director of Khushi Advertising, highlighted the significance of the new brand architecture. "By introducing dedicated verticals with distinct identities, we are enhancing clarity and focus in our offerings. This strategic move allows us to provide more tailored and measurable solutions, ensuring that brands can maximize their engagement with audiences through structured and effective OOH strategies."

