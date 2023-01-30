Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, will help aspiring entrepreneurs with Business Loans from 9 partners across India. Bajaj Markets provides access to well-curated new business loans that attract a nominal rate of interest. Whether it is expanding the business to new locations, purchasing advanced machinery, hiring new staff, or clearing all debts, a Business Loan is a great choice. Individuals can avail of three unique variants of business loans from Bajaj Markets partners.

1. Term Loan

2. Flexi Term Loan

3. Flexi Hybrid Loan

An eligible individual who has the required documents in place can enjoy the best-curated deals on Business Loans from the below-mentioned Bajaj Markets partners.

*The interest rate charges are subject to constant change as they are affected by several factors. Please check the prevailing interest rate with Bajaj Markets lender before applying.

Some of the distinguishing features and benefits associated with a Business Loan are:

- Access to a High and Affordable Capital: Bajaj Markets provides access to higher loan amount that ranges up to Rs 75 Lakhs at competitive business loan interest rates. Moreover, the low-interest rates make business loans the perfect choice for short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term funding requirements

- Flexi Loan Facility: The business loan lets the business person withdraw funds as per his/her needs and preferences. Here, the interest is only charged on the withdrawn amount.

- Hassle-free Unsecured Loans: These unsecured business loans are approved in just a few hours, depending on one's application.

- No Collateral or Security Needed: The business loan from Bajaj Markets is offered collateral-free. This essentially means that the aspiring entrepreneur doesn't have to pledge any asset to secure a loan. The collateral-free loan enables one to get funding with much ease.

- Exciting Offers: Personalised pre-approved offers and value-added services makes the experience of availing of a business loan even more amazing.

Avail some of the most lucrative benefits on business loans by downloading Bajaj Markets app which is available on Play Store and App Store or by visiting the website on www.bajajfinservmarkets.in.

