PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14: Kolkata's urban landscape is undergoing a profound transformation as the "Silver Economy" redefines the concept of ageing. India currently enjoys a young demographic advantage. However, this landscape is rapidly changing. In the 2011 census, people aged 60 and above accounted for 8.6% of the total Indian population, numbering 103 million elderly persons. By 2050, the country's elderly population is expected to reach 300 million, forming nearly 20% of the total population.

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Rising life expectancy, changing family structures, and shifting disease patterns are creating a growing demand for both medical and non-medical senior care. To ensure healthy and dignified ageing, India needs a strong policy framework, sustainable care financing, and an inclusive elder welfare ecosystem that brings together public, private, and community stakeholders.

Countries across the globe are increasingly promoting home- and community-based care, supported by private participation and technology-driven solutions such as digital health, AI-enabled monitoring, and smart home safety tools. These innovations are improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing quality of life for the elderly--offering valuable direction for the ageing transitions.

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For the Elders, housing now moves beyond basic shelter to offer a life of dignity and purpose. These developments prioritise the following:

* Holistic Wellness: Integrating on-site healthcare and preventive therapy specifically tailored for Senior Citizens.

* Safety & Accessibility: Utilising universal design principles to ensure every corner of the environment is navigable and secure.

* Social Connectivity: Fostering community engagement through shared intellectual and cultural spaces

The Silver Economy in India is experiencing a paradigm shift, transitioning from a niche segment to a major economic driver. As life expectancy rises, the demand for specialised services tailored to Senior Citizens has skyrocketed. This growth is fuelled by an increasing preference for Senior Living Homes that offer more than just a roof; they provide a "care-first" lifestyle.

Investors and developers are now prioritizing Retirement Homes that integrate advanced healthcare, age-tech, and hospitality. For Elders, this means access to high-quality supportive care and social engagement, transforming ageing into a period of active consumption and specialised wellness.

Jagriti Dham Senior Living, a flagship social initiative by the Infinity Group, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), hosted a landmark symposium titled "Silver Economy and Healthy Ageing" at The Park Hotel, Kolkata. The event served as a high-level convergence point for healthcare institutions, geriatricians, senior living developers, and technology innovators to architect a sustainable ecosystem for India's ageing population.

As India witnesses a demographic shift, the "Silver Economy" has emerged as a critical sector requiring urgent infrastructure and policy focus. The event's primary objectives were centered on developing integrated models that harmonise housing, healthcare, and social engagement.

Experts engaged in deep-dive deliberations regarding:

* The Future of Geriatric Care: Analysing the scaling of senior living infrastructure in India.

* Community-Based Ecosystems: Integrating safety and long-term care within residential frameworks.

* Technological Innovation: Showcasing design and service breakthroughs that enhance elderly mobility and independence.

The inaugural session featured powerful addresses from industry stalwarts Sonali Ghosal, Managing Director of Nightingale Group of Companies and Co-Chair of the FICCI West Bengal State Council, and Rajagopal G, Group CEO of Serene Communities and Chairman of the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI).

A highlight of the day was panel sessions - "Bridging Gaps through Technology, Services & Partnerships" & "Evolving Geriatric Care - Institutional Frameworks, Care Models & Community Linkages" - moderated by Aninda Das, Vice President - Marketing, Infinity Group - Jagriti Dham Senior Living. The panels featured a multidisciplinary group of experts - Reema Nadig (KITES Senior Care), Prateep Sen (Tribeca Care), Arunansu Talukdar (Medical College, Kolkata), Dhires Kr. Chowdhury (Banchbo Healing Touch Foundation), Nilanjana Maulik (ARDSI), Suparna Sengupta (HP Ghosh Hospital), Jaison Jose (Xelpmoc Design & Tech), Manoj Maity (Maity's), Sharat Sattur (Portea), Esha Chakravarty (Lonza Biologics & Calcutta Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology), Suresh Kumar, Secretary (LIC), and Mihir Kanti Goswami (LIC). Jagriti Dham was honoured as the "Senior Living Housing Project of the Year" for the fourth consecutive year at the 18th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2026 - EAST. Held at Fairfield by Marriott, this accolade at Eastern India's largest real estate gathering underscores Jagriti Dham's unwavering commitment to providing a gold standard in senior care.

By bridging the gap between infrastructure and empathy, Jagriti Dham and FICCI have set a new benchmark for how India perceives and prepares for its silver years.

About Jagriti Dham

Jagriti Dham is Kolkata's most luxurious senior living community, offering a lifestyle that blends comfort, dignity, culture, and community engagement for its residents. It is a thoughtfully designed senior living community dedicated to providing a safe, dignified, and fulfilling lifestyle for elderly residents. Located in a serene and accessible setting, Jagriti Dham combines compassionate care with modern infrastructure to address the evolving needs of senior citizens.

The community offers a holistic living experience with 24/7 medical support, wellness-focused amenities, nutritious dining, and engaging social activities that promote both physical and emotional well-being. With a strong emphasis on independence, respect, and community bonding, Jagriti Dham creates an environment where residents can age gracefully while staying socially connected and mentally active.

Backed by a commitment to quality care and ethical service, Jagriti Dham, a CSR initiative of Infinity Group, Kolkata, has emerged as a trusted destination for senior living, offering peace of mind to both residents and their families.

For more details, contact:

Website: www.jagritidham.comEmail: contact@jagritidham.comPhone: +91 89618 96167

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