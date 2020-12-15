Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) said on Tuesday it has secured new orders of about Rs 1,300 crore for various businesses.

They include orders from India and overseas market in the transmission and distribution business, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India and an order for railway electrification by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

Besides, KPTL's international subsidiary has secured new transmission and distribution projects in Europe.

"Our current year order inflow is in excess of Rs 4,500 crore and we are favourably placed in projects of over Rs 3,000 crore," said KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot.

"We continue to be on track to achieve order inflows in the range of Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore for the current financial year," he said in a statement.

Mohnot added that the process of divesting transmission and distribution assets is also on track and the company expects to be net debt-free in 2021.

KPTL is one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction companies in India engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence in power transmission and distribution. (ANI)

