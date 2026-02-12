VMPL

Delhi NCR [India], February 12: LegaXy, India's leading sportainment and talent management platform, has entered the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through a strategic partnership with UAE-based Optima Sports and Capital. This marks LegaXy's first international expansion, making it the first Indian sportainment platform to establish operations in the region.

Also Read | Jesse Van Rootselaar, Transgender Woman Behind Tumbler Ridge School Shooting, First Killed Her Mother and Step-Brother at Home.

Under the partnership, LegaXy and Optima will jointly build an integrated sports management ecosystem across MENA, spanning athlete representation, brand partnerships, experiential sports initiatives and original content.

The partnership launches with the signing of Ahmad Skaik, the UAE's top-ranked professional golfer, as its first exclusive regional athlete. Skaik will receive end-to-end career management, brand development, and content support aimed at building a sustainable, athlete-led business beyond competitive golf.

Also Read | Mosca Brothers: All You Need to Know About Anthony and Justin, The Italy Cricket Team Opening Batting Pair.

Ahmad Skaik, Professional Golfer, said "This partnership comes at an important moment for Emirati golf. LegaXy and Optima bring a long-term vision that goes beyond performance, focusing on brand, impact, and global presence. I'm proud to represent the UAE as we build something meaningful together."

Sachin Kerur, Chairman, Optima Sports and Capital, said "LegaXy has set a strong benchmark in athlete brand building. Combining their global sportainment approach with our regional expertise allows us to create a world-class platform rooted in the Middle East. Signing Ahmad Skaik reflects our commitment to credibility, excellence, and regional talent."

Amitesh Shah, Founder & CEO, LegaXy, added "MENA is one of the most exciting sports markets globally. Ahmad represents the professionalism, ambition, and international outlook we believe will define the region's next generation of athletes. He is a natural starting point for our journey in the UAE."

Mohammed Sirajuddin, Founding Advisor, LegaXy, said "The UAE's connectivity, vision, and rapidly evolving sports ecosystem make it an ideal platform for global growth. Partnering with Optima gives us deep local insight and cultural alignment as we work to unlock new opportunities for athletes and brands across the region."

About LegaXy

LegaXy is a sports entertainment and talent management platform focused on helping athletes build, protect, and monetize their brands. Through strategic planning, media, and commercial partnerships, LegaXy delivers a disciplined, athlete-first approach to long-term value creation.

The platform works with leading Indian athletes across cricket and other sports, such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshit Rana, Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar supporting their careers on and off the field.

About Optima Sports and Capital FZ LLC

Optima Sports & Capital is a UAE-based advisory specializing in sports partnerships, talent representation, and investment strategy across the Middle East. With a strong international network. Optima supports brands and rights holders with sponsorship strategy, rights negotiations and activation delivery, while also representing talent and advising on sports investment opportunities. The firm also provides consulting on commercial and market strategy, helping organizations enter, grow and win in the region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)