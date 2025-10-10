PNN

New Delhi [India], October 10: Lingaro, an end-to-end enterprise data services specialist headquartered in Poland, has been steadily expanding its reach with a special focus on India. The company's CEO, Sam Mantle, was a keynote speaker and a panel discussion moderator at the Nasscom Agentic AI 2025 Confluence recently in Bangalore. His participation underscored not only Lingaro's commitment to advancing future-ready, sustainable AI strategies but also that the firm sees India as a strategic growth market.

As a recognised thought leader on data-driven transformation, Sam Mantle shared his views on how data remains the timeless foundation of intelligence and why the future of AI must be rooted in sustainability, scalability, and human-centric innovation. His session highlighted Lingaro's vision for the next era of AI - spanning 'embodied', 'causal' and 'neuromorphic' intelligence - and how enterprises can responsibly harness these technologies to unlock measurable value while reducing their carbon footprints.

Speaking about India's role, Sam Mantle, CEO at Lingaro Group, said, "India is poised to play a defining role in shaping the next phase of AI innovation. With its thriving GCC ecosystem, exceptional tech talent, and forward-thinking enterprises, the country offers a unique environment for driving responsible data-led transformation. At Lingaro, our vision is to help businesses across India and the globe to build future-ready, sustainable AI capabilities that deliver impact at scale."

Lingaro has over 17 years of experience helping leading brands and enterprises achieve more with data. The company has successfully executed over 2,000 projects for major players across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. With the agility and expertise of a niche player and the delivery maturity and scalability of a global provider, the company is relentlessly focused on creating value for clients. With Lingaro, enterprises have achieved outcomes like 25% more store sales, thanks to intelligent insights and 30x faster compliance reaction times, thanks to AI-enabled reporting. Lingaro continues its expansion in India, where growth has emerged as a priority on the company's global roadmap. Plans call for headcount growth of 30% in India every year for the next five years. India's GCC market, which today accounts for half of the worldwide GCC market, is projected to be worth USD 110 billion by 2030. Lingaro is focused on supporting this rapidly growing sector by enabling GCCs to ready their data and operations for the next waves of AI-driven innovation.

CPG-Focused Expansion:

Lingaro has a long track record of success serving global enterprises in the CPG industry. Leveraging AI-powered knowledge management, the company translates its unique combination of technical expertise and business know-how gained with CPG heavyweights into data-driven wins for mid-market and emerging players in the sector in India and around the world. In CPG-adjacent industries like retail, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, and life sciences, Lingaro continues to deepen its roster of clients with several well-known brands serving as anchors for expansion into new verticals. All Lingaro clients across all sectors can take advantage of the company's harmonised delivery model and comprehensive range of reusable technology accelerators.

About Lingaro:

Lingaro is a global end-to-end data services partner to over 200 leading brands and enterprises, aiming to achieve more with data through strategic digital transformation. The company combines deep technical expertise, strategic business know-how and a user-centric mindset to deliver scalable, data-driven, and AI-augmented solutions that drive measurable business success. As a data specialist, Lingaro operates with the agility and focus of a niche player while offering the delivery maturity and scalability of a global provider.

With deep expertise across the entire data value chain, Lingaro guides clients through every step of their data journeys -- from maturity assessment through strategy formulation, development, and 360-degree diagnostics to data literacy, adoption, and operations -- to ensure they realise the full potential and value of their data. Lingaro solutions drive measurable impact, competitive advantage, and operational excellence across diverse industries and functions, including transportation, manufacturing, warehousing, marketing, sustainability, sales and distribution, workforce management, procurement, finance, and digital commerce.

With roots in Europe and a global footprint across three continents, the company provides 24/7 support to clients in over 30 countries. The team includes 1,800+ business experts and technical innovators representing 35 nationalities.

Lingaro has been recognised by:

* ISG® is a Leader in both Retail and CPG, as well as Supply Chain, in the 2025 Provider Lens™ Quadrant Studies

* Everest Group® is a Major Contender in the 2024 Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment

* Gartner® as a GenAI Service Provider in the 2024 Guide to Service Providers for GenAI Initiatives

* Gartner Peer Insights® is a Strong Performer in the 2022 and 2024 "Voice of the Customer" reports

