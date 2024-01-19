VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 19: Lokendra Saini joins AK Clinics, India's leading Hair & Skin Care brand as their Co-founder & CEO in his second stint as an entrepreneur. In his previous stint as an entrepreneur, Lokendra founded "misohe", an online tech & AI enabled mental health platform which had a successful buyout exit. With nearly 20 years of experience, he was working as Chief Operating Officer at easemytrip.com before joining AK Clinics, where he was responsible for developing and executing strategies for business expansion both via online and offline mediums. Lokendra has also worked with large scale tech companies such as ixigo.com, goibibo.com and makemytrip.com at senior roles handling critical business portfolios in his earlier stints.

At AK Clinics, Lokendra will spearhead the India and International expansion of the existing double-digit crores business in the hair and the skincare space. "Indian Hair Care market combined of hair transplant was valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%. Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and holistic solution, leading to the rise of scalp health focused products and services, customised regimen, and hair wellness supplements. Combined of all this, it makes into an exciting space for someone to become the industry leader and I'm confident to achieve it with the present team and the solid foundation laid down by AK Clinics" said Lokendra on his new role.

Excited on the new development, Dr. Kapil Dua, Chairman, AK Clinics, said "We are thrilled to have Lokendra joining us. His rich experience, deep understanding and knowledge of the diverse aspects of the business growth both in online tech and offline tech ecosystem will be a valuable asset as we ready ourselves for the next phase of growth. As one of India's most renowned Hair & Skincare brands, we now look at enabling hair and skin care seamlessly becoming lifestyle for most Indians by ways of technology and affordable yet high-quality, cutting edge services."

"AK Clinics is aiming to cross the three digits crore mark in the Hair and Skin Care industry in the coming financial year and are aggressively progressing in the process to activate the wide range of departments including, but not limited to, the support, technology, and marketing divisions across pan India and globally.", said Dr. Aman Dua, Managing Director, AK Clinics.

