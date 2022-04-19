New Delhi [India] April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): "If you don't believe it and don't get it, I don't have the time to try to convince you. Sorry," - this is how Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonymous person, developer of bitcoin and the man who authored the white paper of bitcoin, made people understand the importance of cryptocurrency.

On the other side, legendary investor, Warren Buffet, warned people to stay away from it, terming cryptocurrency a mirage, he prophesied that cryptocurrency will come to a bad ending.

Also Read | IPL 2022: KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer Vents His Frustration After Batting Collapse Against Rajasthan Royals; Video Goes Viral.

The dilemma of 'to be or not to be' still haunting the world for this 'decentralized money'. China has put up a blanket ban on cryptocurrency terming it illegal, whereas a recent assessment revealed that Indians became the world's highest number of cryptocurrency owners at 10.7 crores.

Largely unregulated, crypto assets have grown by 200 per cent so far this year, from just under USD 800 billion to USD 2.3 trillion, without the backing of an asset or fiat currency. Despite the absence of direct control of central authority, cryptocurrency ownership has been showing exponential growth, now this raises eyebrows that why governments are allowing it?

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid Considering Move For Edinson Cavani.

If they are allowing their citizens to trade in cryptocurrency, then why not regulating it? Both questions hold hazy solutions, as control is the major issue which is frightening the Central Banking authorities across the world, as controlling currency (legal tenders) serves many macroeconomic and geo-political interests, which may go haywire if one legalizes the cryptocurrency.

The stateless nature of decentralized currency will circumvent capital control and exporting wealth. The ability to bypass existing financial infrastructure will make this currency a heaven for criminals, especially those involved in money laundering. The biggest argument which is hindering the movement of the crypto juggernaut to be a part of the global financial assets is that it has not been regulated. This led to many skull doggery prepositions like, is cryptocurrency a currency to be used in daily transactions or a store of value that is primarily used for investment purposes? Is cryptocurrency a safe haven asset during the time of financial crisis or in recession-like situations? Nobody knows the exact answers.

Another multimillion-dollar question still looking for a sensible answer is whether can a "peer to peer version of electronic cash" qualified to be termed as money. On these questions, the world is still waiting for a eureka moment. Recently, Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, urged the monetary authorities of the world to show tolerance for cryptocurrency, his statement acted as a silver line for the future of cryptocurrency.

Putin further mentioned that such currencies have a long way to go before they may be used as digital currencies for official trade among countries. This certainly was a sanguine moment for cryptocurrency owners. In recent developments, connections between cryptocurrencies and the traditional financial system have been growing as big investors, hedge funds, and banks are becoming more involved. If issues related to investor protection, the presence of systematic clearing houses for stable cryptocurrency coins fall in place then cryptocurrency can legally be a part of the monetary system. Here, it is worth mentioning that cryptocurrency solves three basic problems of financial infrastructure system dominated by central banks.

a) No one can counterfeit cryptocurrency; hence problem of double-spending would be eradicated.

b) Despite being decentralized system; cryptocurrency is still trustworthy owing to its algorithmic construct i.e., transactions on cryptocurrency network have to be approved by nodes spread across the world to be included in its ledger. A single disagreement can make the whole transaction ineligible.

c) Cryptocurrency completely eliminates the need of producing and distributing currency. Intermediaries are not required for peer-to-peer transfer between two addresses of cryptocurrency blockchain.

Although, all these solutions come with strings attached as the acceptability of cryptocurrency across nations would be a big challenge to address. Whereas a country like El Salvador has made cryptocurrency a legal tender, other nations of the world, including China and the United States, have banned cryptocurrencies. Despite all these issues, if the government helps by providing a new framework for regulating digital assets, separate from the traditional financial system including the protection of digital assets holders from fraud, market manipulation and disclosures to promote transparency then cryptocurrency has a good chance to become the future money, as one must not forget that revolutions never go backwards.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)