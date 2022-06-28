Toulouse [France], June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, inaugurated its Engineering Design Centre (EDC) in Toulouse, France, to initially cater to the new age digital requirements of the global aerospace and defence sectors. The EDC will initially focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for the aerospace and defence industries and LTTS will work with major OEMs in the region as an engineering partner. The centre will specialize in end-to-end solutions for aerospace design & manufacturing, with a workforce of LTTS engineers having proven expertise in digital engineering, systems engineering and avionics design. LTTS plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next two years for the centre.

LTTS plans to invest and expand the new EDC, giving it a focus on sustainable next-gen solutions such as avionics systems and airlines' digital solutions for customer and operations excellence. The centre will also incubate engineering solutions in other domains such as digital plant solutions, hydrogen fuel generation and distribution, to cater to the domestic market.

Also Read | Maria Goroti Khalkho, International Javelin Throw Player, Battles Financial Crisis, Illness.

LTTS has been a strategic supplier with Airbus in India for more than a decade, providing engineering services across verticals such as engineering, avionics and digital, resulting in it being selected as a referenced Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Customer Service Engineering Supplier for Airbus. LTTS will now be extending this collaboration to a key geographic location like Toulouse, with the new centre offering end-to-end engineering services for Airbus and its supply chain. The EDC was inaugurated by Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTTS along with distinguished customers and industry leaders. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, "For over a decade, LTTS has supported global aerospace, defence and manufacturing companies with future-ready, cutting-edge digital and engineering technologies. This in-depth understanding of multiple domains makes LTTS a preferred engineering partner and has helped in building strategic alliances with global customers. The Engineering Centre at Toulouse, one of Europe's primary Aerospace hubs, perfectly aligns with our goal of heralding a sustainable, greener future in France." Thierry Sentous, Conseiller Municipal, Toulouse said, "As a global provider of engineering services, LTTS establishes itself in the Toulouse region with very strong commercial potential and the willingness to develop talented and highly qualified engineering teams. The new LTTS engineering centre will participate in the creation of exciting new digital opportunities in the fields of avionics, urban air mobility and defence, and also contribute to strengthening the economic ecosystem of Toulouse and its region." LTTS' global offerings include deep domain technical expertise and tailor-made digital technologies supporting Aerospace OEMs and Tier 1s to meet compliance standards, increase quality, and stay competitive in an evolving aviation sector.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read | Xiaomi 12S Series Launch Confirmed for July 4, 2022; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)