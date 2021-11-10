Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Microsoft to offer LTTS' Energy & Sustainability Manager Solution on Microsoft Azure to digitally transform and create sustainable factories of the future.

LTTS' Energy & Sustainability Manager is a comprehensive compliance and standard-driven solution that tracks energy losses across plants - the goal being to sustainably reduce wastage throughout a business and providing visibility into utilities and plant equipment. Deployed on Azure, the solution will be taken jointly to end-customers as IP-Cosell solution across a variety of industries.

This latest agreement is part of LTTS' expanded collaboration with Microsoft to enable enterprises around the world to leverage LTTS' cutting-edge Manufacturing Solution suite hosted on Azure enterprise cloud-first, mobile-first infrastructure.

In a smart factory setup, it has become mandatory to track and audit all forms of energy consumption and at the same time achieve sustainability goals. Keeping energy efficiency objectives in mind, a company-wide commitment towards energy conservation is imperative with visibility into resource utilization across the water, air, natural gas, electricity, and steam to improve the energy map, comply with statutory regulations, save on energy cost, and achieve net-zero carbon emission.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services said, "Energy savings and sustainability have become key goals of all major digital transformation exercises. In such circumstances, it is paramount that manufacturing companies achieve environmental compliance and standards, while ensuring that environmental goals are observed across the organization. With efficient business operations, enhanced energy management and state-of-the-art green technologies as its pillars, LTTS' Energy & Sustainability Manager solution will help companies achieve significant energy savings and also attain sustainability goals."

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India said, "With sustainability at the core of our business, Microsoft has been helping companies achieve the highest levels of environmental sustainability. We are supporting organizations to explore energy innovations for next-gen sustainable technology, while reimagining business models and building a better planet. This collaboration with an engineering services' leader like LTTS can transform legacy plants and truly create factories of the future."

Previously, LTTS has also helped develop the World's Smartest Office Campus in Israel in collaboration with Microsoft. The futuristic campus is being run on LTTS' smart campus platform i-BEMS (Intelligent Building Experience Management System), considered the backbone of the modern smart building that provide energy saving technology and cloud-based asset management to complement Microsoft's Digital User Experience design solutions.

