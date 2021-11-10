Netflix, the OTT media platform, is rolling out mobile games for iOS users. The games include Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Last week, Netflix rolled out these games for Android users worldwide. Netflix Launches 5 Mobile Games for Android Users Worldwide.

Netflix's blog post reads, "Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us."

Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

If you are an iOS user, you will be able to see a dedicated games row and games tab from where you can select any game to download. If you can not see the games section, you will have to wait for the games tab as Netflix is steadily rolling it out. To download any game, all you need is a Netflix subscription and members will be able to play games on multiple devices on the same account. It is important to note that there are no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. While some games may require an internet connection, other games will be able to play offline. Moreover, these games are not available on Netflix kids profiles. Also, the OTT platform allows you to set a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles.

