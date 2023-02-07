New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Lumenore, a platform that develops advanced analytics and business intelligence solutions incorporated with intuitive and AI-Powered modules, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with iQ Innovation Hub LLP, an integrated technology partner specializing in consulting and delivering enterprise solutions. This move will help Lumenore increase business momentum and expansion into the U.S., EU and Indian markets.

Lumenore is conceptualized to make analytics simple and flexible to help organizations achieve more with data with faster access to actionable business insights. The platform's unique features, like NLQ-powered conversational analytics ('AskMe Anything'), AI-recommended insights ('Do you know'), self-service solutions and building a data universe have helped enterprises across the globe accelerate their data transformation journey and empower data-driven decision-making across industries.

Under the agreement, Lumenore has authorized iQ Innovation to purchase and/or license products and to grant access to resell them in the regions. iQ Innovation provides end-to-end support in intelligent automation, cloud solutions, cloud migrations, web development, mobile development, API development, ETL and automation testing & blockchain in industries like healthcare, automobile, and e-commerce. Through this partnership, Lumenore expects to add more than 10,000 no.s of userbase in the IT and healthcare sector in the next two quarters.

Talking about the partnership, Naren Vijay, EVP - Growth, Lumenore said, "Brands nowadays are looking to access the availability of near real-time data for analytics. At Lumenore, we have the expertise and have changed how organizations of any size in any industry do things. We are happy to partner with iQ Innovation which strives to build intelligent business solutions like us. With their strong presence in the healthcare and technology sector, we are looking forward to further accelerating our go-to-market strategy and reaching new organizations in India, U.K and U.S region."

"After observing the evolution of hyper-automation in the post-COVID-era, we decided that now was the right time to develop a new range of services to respond better to the industry needs. Lumenore is a great brand to bring under the iQ Innovation banner and offers us potential in all the markets we serve. The intelligent BI Analytics platform will bolster our core offering and further defines our footprint globally," said Gayatri Dandekar, Business Development Lead, iQ Innovation.

Lumenore is making its entire dashboard and conversational analytics available to end users to help them make better use of the data collected. Using Lumenore's BI platform will help organizations reduce their overall reporting and dashboarding cost by 30 per cent while improving the efficiency of reporting operations by 50 per cent.

