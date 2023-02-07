New Delhi, February 7 : The Indian smartphone market is always brimming with new smartphone models, ensuring more than necessary options for the modern Indian buyers, while also maintaining forever stiff market competition. Trying to take a healthy bite off the lucrative Indian smartphone market pie, Poco has just launched its X5 Pro 5G handset in the mid-range segment, while its fellow-Chinese smartphone brand realme has also introduced the 10 Pro+ 5G handset recently.

Both the Chinese smartphone models belong to the same segment, and they not only come with similar specs, but also very similar pricing. Nevertheless, they do have their differences. Let’s ascertain which one is a better choice – the Poco X5 Pro 5G or the realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Read on to find out. OPPO Reno8 T 5G Smartphone Launched in India With 108MP Camera; Find Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Vs realme 10 Pro+ 5G - Display & Design :

The Poco X5 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and features the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top.

Realme 10 Pro+ boasts a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.65mm double-reinforced glass.

While both the smartphone’s displays are quite similar, the relame device boasts of a tad bigger size, while it looks more premium and smooth given its curved display.

In terms of design, both the Chinese handsets look sleek, stylish and contemporary. However, while the Poco model looks a bit more youthful, the realme handset looks sleeker and a bit more sophisticated. Looks are purely subjective, and depends on the buyers’ personal preference. OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed To Get Extended Software Update; Know All Leaked and Confirmed Details So Far.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Vs realme 10 Pro+ 5G – Chipset, Storage and OS :

The Poco X5 Pro gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU that’s backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro+ packs in a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage with enhanced RAM Expansion Technology.

While the Poco X5 Pro runs on the previous Android 12 OS topped with the MIUI 14 skin, the realme 10 Pro+ runs on the latest Android 13 OS topped with the realme UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box. Hence, the realme handset is a bit superior in this case.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Vs realme 10 Pro+ 5G – Battery & Cameras :

The Poco X5 Pro draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery with 67 watt fast charging support and 5 watt of reverse charging. The realme 10 Pro+ also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 67-watt SUPERVOOC charging support.

The Poco X5 Pro gets a primary triple camera system at its rear panel consisting of a massive 108 MP primary shooter teamed with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper.

On the other hand, the realme 10 Pro+ also gets a very similar triple camera setup at the back that is a huge 108 MP primary came paired with an 8 MP and 2 MP shooters.

Both the phones also get a 16 MP front facing camera to handle the selfie and video call requirements. Hence, in terms of battery capacity and cameras, both the phones are neck-and-neck.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Vs realme 10 Pro+ 5G – Prices & Conclusion :

The Poco X5 Pro 5G has launched in India with a starting price of Rs 22,999, while the realme Pro+ 5G has already gone on sale with a starting tag of Rs 24,999.

For Rs. 2000 more, we think that the realme Pro+ 5G handset offers a few plus points over the Poco offering, making it tad bit superior. However, the Poco X5 Pro is going on sale with a Rs 2000 discount, making the introductory starting price Rs 20,999. Now, the decision is entirely up to you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2023 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).