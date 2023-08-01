NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 1: The students of Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood, have brought laurels to the Nation with a phenomenal triumph at Technoxian 7.0 - The World Robotics Championship, held at Noida Indoor Stadium from 25th to 27th July. The Championship was conducted by the All India Council For Robotics & Automation (AICRA) and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt of India. This prestigious event witnessed participation from over 7000 teams representing more than 30 countries, out of which 1300 teams battled for the water rocket challenge.

The challenge was to design and build a water rocket within the specified dimensions, robust enough to withstand the pressure, and capable of achieving maximum altitude from the ground when released from the launch pad. The team from MRIS Charmwood who got the maximum air time became the winner. Their exceptional performance and innovative approach in the contest propelled them to the top position, leaving a lasting impression on the judges and fellow participants alike.

The winning team comprised three exceptionally talented students, Hridyansh Bhatt, Shrika Nambiar, and Samraat Rana. Their remarkable efforts were rewarded with an array of accolades, including medals, a trophy, and a cash prize of Rs. 60,000. The students' exemplary performance truly reflects their dedication and the rigorous training they received at Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood.

The school takes immense pride in congratulating the proud parents, the entire Team MRISCW, and their esteemed mentor, Amaan ul Rehman, whose guidance and support have been instrumental in nurturing the students' talents and skills.

Dr Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI congratulated the students on this momentous win quoting, "Future Skills & Sustainability is an important part of the curriculum at MRIS and students have been acing such championships across the world. This brings us immense pride and I wish these students success in their future endeavors."

Speaking on this remarkable triumph, Divjot Kaur, Principal of Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood, expressed, "We are elated and filled with immense pride to witness our students' outstanding victory at Technoxian 7.0. This achievement is a testament to their hard work, creativity, and problem-solving abilities. We commend their efforts and the guidance provided by their mentors. Accomplishments like these reinforce our commitment to fostering excellence in education and empowering our students to conquer the world with their talents."

MRIS remains steadfast in its commitment to equip its students with the right skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in this dynamic world. Through its innovative programs in Tinkering, Media, Coding, and Agritech, they encourage the students to explore their creativity and curiosity. Such activities provide a platform for the students to experiment, innovate and develop problem-solving skills.

