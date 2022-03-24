New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said its board has appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from 1st April 2022 for a period of three years.

The term of the current MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa expires on 31st March 2022. Ayukawa has been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 2013.

Also Read | Apple Introduces Driver's License Feature on iPhone in Arizona: Report.

In order to facilitate a smooth transition, Ayukawa will continue as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman till 30th September 2022, and will continue to provide guidance to the company, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Reacting to his appointment as MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, Takeuchi, said, "I thank the Board of Directors for placing this trust in me. Maruti Suzuki is a great organisation with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavor that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, environment and society."

Also Read | Ramadan Mubarak 2022 Images & Greetings: Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Ramadan Kareem Messages, Ramzan Sayings and SMS To Celebrate Holy Month of Fasting and Prayer.

"We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India," Takeuchi added.

Takeuchi joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986. With vast experience in the international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets, he has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)