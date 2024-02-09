VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: Medically Speaking, under the aegis of iTVNetwork, presented the Sushruta Awards at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, graced the event as the Chief Guest. He was accorded a warm welcome by Kartikeya Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP & Founder of iTVNetwork, who presented a memento.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya facilitated 53 Sushruta awardees. These included health officials, ASHA workers & NGO volunteers, PM-JAY beneficiaries, doctors & nurses who work at the grassroots, medics as well as organ donors.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister expressed happiness that the awards were named after the father of surgery, Sushruta. With regard to this, he stressed upon the importance of treasuring our heritage and stated, "If we forget our past, then we will lose track of the future as well, as the past dictates the trajectory of the future."

Union Minister Mandaviya addressed the duty of doctors to make healthcare accessible. He also emphasised upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Paanch Pran', and stated, "It is a roadmap for Viksit Bharat in Amrit Kaal". He also commented, "The resolve of 140 Crore people can take India 140 Crore steps ahead."

Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the transformation in India's healthcare infrastructure. He stated, "There are 1,60,000 Aarogya Mandirs across the country... the number of medical colleges has doubled in 10 years... 22 AIIMS are being built in the country." The Union Minister also underscored India's success in rolling out 220 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in detail.

The event was also graced by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Hon'ble Union MoS For Health & Family Welfare, who was the Guest of Honour. She spoke about India's changing medical landscape and stated, "Affordable healthcare is being made normal." Speaking about 'Fit India', Dr. Bharati Pawar emphasised, "A Swasth Bharat will contribute to building a Viksit Bharat."

Kartikeya Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP & Founder of iTVNetwork delivered the Vote of Thanks. He said, "It is fitting to pay homage to Sushruta, the father of surgery, whose ancient text 'Sushruta Samhita' stands as a testament to the rich heritage of Indian medicine & surgery." He also launched a special helpline number to support and counsel the kin of the deceased when the dead bodies of their loved ones are not released by hospitals.

10 panel discussions were held over the course of the day. Insightful conversations on Digital Health, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Jan Arogya Yojna, Organ Donations, and the Rise of Ayurveda took place. Several keynote presentations were given by the Mission Directors of healthcare initiatives of the Government of India.

This is the first time a televised conclave in India has shown stories of people whose lives have been transformed via public health schemes. It has helped inform the public about the effort of those who work at the grassroots to propel India's health revolution.

The concept of the 'Sushruta Awards' found praise amongst the medical community and healthcare workers. The awards have been named after Sushruta, the father of Indian surgery, who authored the 'Sushruta Samhita'. The Samhita is one of the most ancient Sanksrit texts on medicine and surgery.

Medically Speaking is the dedicated health vertical of the iTV Network. It hosts weekly TV shows on topics related to public health which are aired on NewsX & India News and has a web portal devoted to covering news and developments in the health sector. Medically Speaking organizes the Health Awards & Conclave with J.P. Nadda, then Union Health Minister, inaugurating the first edition in 2018.

The Awards were telecast live on NewsX & India News.

