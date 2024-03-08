PNN

New Delhi [India], March 8: On the preceding eve of International Women's Day, the prestigious Speaker Hall at the Constitution Club of India became the epicenter of a transformative dialogue as the "NARI Shakti Spark Symposium" unfolded its agenda to celebrate and empower women across diverse sectors. Hosted by the revered Founder & Co-Founder of Mediways Health Foundation, Mr. Anurag Srivastava and Mr. Brijesh Srivastava, in collaboration with Inner Wheel District 301, the symposium marked a pivotal moment in recognising the invaluable contributions of women to India's progress.

Also Read | POCO F6 Pro Spotted on NBTC Certification, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The event, meticulously crafted over three hours, brought together over 500 accomplished women, providing a platform to share experiences, address challenges, and inspire change. With a focus on this year's International Women's Day theme of "Inspiring Inclusion," the symposium aimed to amplify voices, foster connections, and ignite transformative action.

In her inaugural remarks, Dr. Kapila Gupta, past President of International Inner Wheel, set the tone for the symposium, emphasising the need to promote gender equality and economic empowerment across industries. This sentiment was echoed by Mrs. Vartika Shukla, Chairman & Managing Director of Engineers India Limited, who highlighted the importance of unlocking the potential of women in driving India's economic growth.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK, MDMK Seal Seat Sharing Deal in Tamil Nadu; Ruling Party Gives One Seat To Ally.

The symposium further delved into crucial topics such as healthcare access, entrepreneurship, and women's leadership. Notable speakers including Vinita Sethi, Senior Vice President & Chief Public Affairs Officer of Apollo Hospitals, and Neha Malhotra, Founder & Managing Partner of MeritX Ventures, shared insights on advancing healthcare access and the impact of female entrepreneurs on economic growth, respectively.

Urvashi Mittal ji, Chairperson IWD District 301 in her speech, announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Mediways Health Foundation to conduct 100,000 HPV screenings in the financial year 2024-2025. This partnership signifies a remarkable step forward in the fight against Cervical Cancer, aiming to reach and screen individuals from diverse backgrounds and communities.

Reflecting on the symposium, Neelam Mishra, President of Inner Wheel Rising Star, emphasised the importance of fostering dialogue and collaboration to drive positive change in society.

Padma Shri Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay expressed her views about the increasing participation of women in the army. Also shared her experiences.

The "NARI Shakti Spark Symposium" not only celebrated the achievements of women but also laid the groundwork for continued dialogue, mentorship, and collaborative efforts. It served as a testament to the collective strength, resilience, and potential of women in shaping India's future.

As the "NARI Shakti Spark Symposium" anchor Monika Arora & Aurick SenGupta ended the event with a heartfelt thank-you note to all the aspiring ladies. Participants departed with renewed inspiration and a commitment to ignite change in their respective spheres of influence. The collaborative efforts of the Mediways Health Foundation and Inner Wheel District 301 have set a precedent for empowering women and inspiring inclusion in India's journey toward progress.

For more information about the symposium and upcoming initiatives, visit www.mediways.org or contact 011-45692728.

By D696, LB, CR Park, New Delhi

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)