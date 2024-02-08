PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 8: Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) along with its subsidiaries -- Drillmec INT, Drillmec S.p.A, Olectra Greentech Ltd, EveyTrans, Megha Gas and ICOMM -- showcased their pioneering initiatives and advancements in the energy sector, at the ongoing India Energy Week 2024 in Goa.

The spotlight of the event was MEIL subsidiary Drillmec S.p.A's Made in India HH 150 Automated Hydraulic Workover Rig, which garnered accolades from the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. While inspecting the HH 150 Automated Hydraulic Workover Rig alongside MEIL Managing Director P. V. Krishna Reddy, the minister commended MEIL and Drillmec S.p.A for their alignment with the government's visions of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

In a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter), the minister wrote, "Delighted to see the latest generation automatic rig with high safety standards (Drillmec SpA Italy technology) developed with 55 per cent Make in India content by MEIL. 20 of these automated rigs are being given to @ONGC_ to power India's energy journey! [sic]"

MEIL MD, P.V. Krishna Reddy, said, "MEIL is supplying 20 fully automated workover rigs with 55 per cent components of Make in India to the ONGC. We, at MEIL, are committed to further building domestic manufacturing capacity and supplying world-class equipment, to accelerate India's domestic oil and gas exploration -- all aligned to the nation's larger goal of achieving an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and energy security."

Additionally, MEIL's other subsidiaries -- Megha Gas, Olectra, EveyTrans and ICOMM -- highlighted their solutions in areas like electric mobility, transportation, clean fuels and communications infrastructure that will further boost India's energy security and self-sufficiency.

About MEIL

MEIL is India's largest private infrastructure company with a presence across sectors critical to India's growth. We have significantly contributed to the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with an unwavering commitment spanning over three decades. Our projects are across renewable energy, electric mobility, CGD, hydrocarbons, defence, transport, railways, manufacturing, infrastructure, water management, and other sectors. MEIL's subsidiaries Olectra Greentech Limited, a BSE and NSE listed company, ICOMM and Drillmec drive 'Make in India' through electric buses and trucks, renewable energy, advanced oil rigs, defence, telecom, and other infrastructure. Megha Gas builds vital CNG and PNG infrastructure across India. Evey Trans is India's largest electric buses fleet operator. MEIL's varied portfolios span across 20+ nations, showcasing our global influence.

