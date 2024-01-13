SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 13: Mera Market, an emerging player in the Ecommerce market, is rapidly gaining popularity among startups in India as their preferred platform for launching their first online stores. The platform has become a force to be reckoned with achieving multimillion-dollar sales figures and has been dedicated to assisting startups in building their brands from scratch through its innovative 'LIFETIME ECOMMERCE STORE FEATURE'. Mera Market proudly identifies itself as a "creative branding" company, emphasizing its commitment to shaping and enhancing the brand identities of its clients.

Also Read | Lohri 2024: When and How To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Punjab This Year.

Currently, the platform boasts collaborations with over 3000 clients and operates through a network of 28 or more franchises nationwide, underscoring its significant influence on the ecommerce landscape. In March 2022, the company celebrated the achievement of serving 500 clients through a dynamic portfolio website. Following with a major milestone that was reached in December 2022, as it successfully launched its own ecommerce platform, integrating Google CMS, experiencing a remarkable surge to 1500 clients by March 2023. As of January 12th, 2024, Mera Market closed its 30th franchise, with major states like Kerala, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Uttar Pradesh contributing significantly - 12, 8, 7, and 3 franchises respectively.

"We're excited to be the preferred choice for Indian startups entering the ecommerce space. We aim to be a transformative force, supporting entrepreneurs in building successful online ventures, said Nilesh Rajendra Barnawal, Founder and CEO of Mera Market.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2024: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon’s Traditional Black Suits To Flaunt on This Day.

Nilesh has introduced a revolutionary strategy that enables startups to establish comprehensive ecommerce ventures without the encumbrance of regular fees. This distinctive offering distinguishes Mera Market from other platforms in the industry. With more than 7 years of experience, Nilesh has strategically positioned Mera Market as a transformative force for startups in India.

In a pivotal moment for the company's growth, Sharookh Anis Ahmad joined Mera Market as a company director during its learning phase. Serving as the backbone of the organization, Ahmad oversees the seamless execution of all tasks, meticulously managing records, tracking submission deadlines, client meetings, and ensuring the timely delivery of creatives.

Mera Market proudly serves a diverse clientele of over 30 clients from Bahrain, the UK, and Vanuatu. The company envisions and strives to empower small to medium-sized businesses with intelligent and affordable business growth through its super-responsive website template. Furthermore, Mera Market is dedicated to facilitating the expansion of digital presence for individuals and startups, regardless of their scale or industry. At present, the company is driven by a team of 23 dedicated employees who are actively propelling its vision and mission forward.

The head office, situated at C4, Mahavir Dham, Saibaba Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai 400092, anchors the company's operations, while the Gorakhpur branch at 159, Rampur Buzurg, near Wireless, Hata, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh 274203, stands as a testament to an expanding reach and commitment to providing exceptional services.

Over the past year, Mera Market has expanded its team, reinforcing its operations and generating significant media attention. Clients laud the company for its user-friendly approach, particularly its utility for startup ecommerce ventures seeking to enter the online business arena without extensive financial commitments or coding expertise. The application process is straightforward - aspiring entrepreneurs can simply apply for ecommerce, share their business plans, and let the Mera Market team handle the rest.

As Mera Market continues to reshape the ecommerce landscape in India, the company's dedication to fostering creative branding and providing accessible solutions for startups is driving its success. With a commitment to lifetime ecommerce stores and a proven track record of success, Mera Market stands as the go-to platform for startups venturing into the world of online business.

For more information, please visit: https://meramarket.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)