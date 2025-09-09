VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9: In a significant achievement that highlights its leadership in delivering advanced medical care, Metro Group of Hospitals, one of India's best multi-specialty healthcare chain, is proud to announce that Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta, Senior Neurologist, Director of Metro Group of Hospitals, and Director of Metro Institute of Neurosciences, has been honored as "Neurologist of the Year (National)" at the prestigious ET Healthcare Awards 2025.

The ET Healthcare Awards 2025, organized by The Economic Times in association with Grant Thornton Bharat as the official knowledge partner, are one of the most respected recognitions in the Indian healthcare industry. These awards celebrate excellence and innovation in healthcare delivery, patient care, governance, and service outcomes. This year, the awards received 400+ nominations from leading healthcare professionals and institutions across India, all reviewed by a Grand Jury panel of 30 industry leaders and eminent healthcare experts. The selection process rigorously evaluated candidates on criteria such as clinical innovation, patient centricity, accessibility, scale of operations, efficiency, governance, and compliance.

About Metro Group of Hospitals

Metro Group of Hospitals is a leading multi-specialty healthcare network in Noida with over 28 years of legacy in delivering high-quality, affordable, and patient-centered medical services. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced diagnostic tools, and a team of highly experienced specialists, Metro Group of Hospitals offers comprehensive services across multiple specialties including Neurology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Oncology, General Surgery, and Critical Care.

At the core of Metro Group of Hospitals' philosophy is the commitment to blending cutting-edge medical technology with compassionate care, making specialized healthcare accessible to all sections of society. The Metro Institute of Neurosciences, under the expert guidance of Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta, is recognized for providing advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for complex neurological disorders, supported by a multidisciplinary team and research-oriented clinical protocols.

About the Award and Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta's Contribution

Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta, Director and Senior Consultant Neurologist at Metro Group of Hospitals, is a U.S.-trained, Board-Certified Neurologist with extensive expertise in Headache Medicine and Vascular Neurology. A visiting professor at New York Medical College, USA, she holds four American Board Certifications in Neurology, Vascular Neurology, Neurosonology, and Headache Medicine. She has been recognized with several accolades, including being named "Neurologist of the Year" at the India Health and Wellness Summit. She also received the Times Healthcare's "Young Achiever's Award" in 2017 by Dr. Lily Engineer from Johns Hopkins University. Her area of expertise includes stroke, dementia, epilepsy, complicated migraines, chronic headaches, botox treatment for migraines, nerve block for headache, movement disorders, and nerve & muscle disorders.

Her contribution has been instrumental in shaping the neuro care services at Metro Group of Hospitals, combining clinical excellence, innovative research, and a patient-first approach. Her leadership has brought transformative change in the treatment of neurological disorders such as stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. Dr. Gupta's efforts have enabled Metro Group of Hospitals to emerge as a leader in neuro healthcare, with emphasis on making world-class neurology services accessible, affordable, and outcome-driven.

