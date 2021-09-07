Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE) - MIT Art, Design and Technology University, celebrated Teachers Day with all teachers across India in an exclusive online workshop on Artificial Intelligence on September 5th, 2021 with great zeal and enthusiasm. Overnight, the pandemic imposed a radical switch to remote teaching and learning that many hoped would be temporary; however, everyone soon learned to cope up. With the support from parents and society, students & teachers are carrying on with their respective endeavours the best they can.

The exclusive hands-on workshop on Artificial Intelligence, that witnessed 500+ registrations across the schools, colleges, institutions & universities in India, was organized in association with MIT School of Holistic Development, MIT School of Education & Research and CloudThat Technologies with the theme 'TrAIn the Teacher' with an intent to promote emerging technologies awareness among the teachers.

The novel workshop on AI was initiated by the MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence to bridge the gap between classroom teaching and the advancement in online teaching with the use of Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Raja N. Moorthy, Former MD - Kirusa Inc. & Member of the Advisory board - MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence; SharatKanthi, Solutions Architect for IoT/Cloud; AnandteerthMathad, Corporate Trainer & Subject matter Expert from CloudThat Technologies; and Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director-MITFuSE guided the teachers on the latest trends in AI and Cloud for education.

Dr. Moorthy stated, "AI & ML in education can be customised for teachers to enhance their teaching. They can use artificial intelligence to not only teach, but also research and refine their subject matter. This global pandemic crisis has also been an extraordinary time for learning." He also said that they should not only make themselves aware of such tools available online, but also be warned regarding security for a safe online presence.

Sharat Kanthi gave an overview to the teachers on cloud technology and how to use its services with the help of interesting use-cases and examples. He awed the teachers with amazing tools like text to speech bots, which would be useful for all fields of teachers, be they of subjects or languages. But with all this technological advancement, he did point out that, "Things like motivation, guidance and human connect cannot be replaced by automation." AnandteerthMathad led the hands-on demonstration for the teacher participants through the tools available online to aid effective &engaging teaching using hi-tech technology. He demonstrated many applications like Sentiment Analysis Application, Chat/FAQ Bots, Speech to Text Application, Cognitive services and so on.

Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence, extended a heartfelt gratitude during the session to all the teachers who always stand by every individual, to guide, motivate and to inspire. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the definition of a teacher has escalated from a classroom teacher to an online superhero. The transition of the teacher happened from, "Did you do your homework?" to "Am I audible?". Artificial intelligence is already altering the world and raising important questions for society, the economy, and governance.

AI is not a futuristic vision, but rather something that is here today and being integrated with education and deployed for better student-teacher interactions and go hand-in-hand with exponential technologies like IoT, Data Analytics, Robotics, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, etc. On this auspicious occasion of National Teachers' Day, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence MIT-ADT University, takes immense pleasure in saluting these superhero teachers, who have contributed impeccably in sustaining and shaping the generations. Team MIT-ADT University Pune is always grateful to all the teachers, faculty members, education facilitators, & nation builders for their tenacity & resourcefulness, who are tirelessly working hard for uninterrupted learning even during these turbulent times.

He said that the overnight switch to online teaching shows the dynamism of teachers and how they go beyond the call of duty to accommodate & facilitate their students. He highlighted the need for flexibility in teaching to keep the students engaged in sessions online. He said, "The National Education Policy - NEP 2020 has emphasised on the importance of AI for a dynamic economy with emerging technologies. It is crucial to note that education needs to be more experiential and future oriented. The know-how must be inculcated in students from a young age in their classrooms itself. For this purpose, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) & Ministry of Education (MoE) have started taking several steps to educate the teaching fraternity with these emerging technologies."

MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence has already initiated promoting awareness on adoption of emerging technologies to generate smart & employable technocrats with the aim to uplift, upgrade & upskill the backbone of the Mother India, TEACHERS who are working relentlessly for better future of young India. MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence, in association with MIT School of Education & Research, has launched a Short Term Course on Artificial Intelligence in Education spanning 4 weeks from September 15 to October 15, 2021 exclusively for school teachers with 2 Credits.

This AI-based exclusive training is being organized in view of equipping 21st century school teachers, education facilitators and educators to understand AI & its use-cases for delivering & imparting need-based training across the schools & colleges. The short-term course will elaborate on topics mandated by the CBSE Curriculum for students' benefits and will help the teachers in getting hands-on training on Artificial Intelligence which they can use in their lesson plans and class delivery, online or offline. The registrations are now open on www.mitfutureskills.org.

